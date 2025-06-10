The Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Nenadi Usman.

John Alechenu

The Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Nenadi Usman, has said patriotism can no longer be restricted to passive admiration of leaders or ideas but the active participation of citizens in changing society for the better.

Usman said this in her address at the public presentation of the book: “Obi: The Political Change Agent,” in Abuja on Tuesday.

She described the book as a timely literary work chronicling not only the political journey of one man but the awakening of a nation’s democratic consciousness.

She said, “In every generation, a voice arises that does not merely echo the people’s frustrations but dares to chart a new path for them. Mr. Peter Obi, whose life and political saga we unveil today, has become such a voice.

“This book, meticulously authored and boldly titled, tells a story far beyond politics. It is the story of accountability against impunity, simplicity against flamboyance, principle against expediency and prudence against financial recklessness.

“The 250-page book we celebrate today does not only examine Peter Obi’s public service but invites us to consider the bigger picture, the inevitability of a New Nigeria.

“ Through 26 illuminating chapters, we are taken on a journey of disruption, reform, resistance, and rebirth.

“From the echoes of 1999’s democratic rebirth to the turbulence of the 2023 general elections, the book explores not just the man but the Obidient Movement, which has become an emblem of youth political awakening and civic courage.

“Let me commend the author, Ike Abonyi, for this bold and unflinching chronicle. The chapters on electoral intrigue, media battles, identity politics, and ideological tenacity are essential readings for anyone seeking to understand the shifting landscape of Nigeria’s democracy.

“Particularly poignant are the reflections on justice, character, and the price of being principled in a corrupt system.”

Senator Usman said, “ I urge us not to see this book as the conclusion of an episode but as the preface to a new national dialogue.

“It challenges us to rethink the meaning of leadership, the role of political parties, and the place of the ordinary citizen in shaping extraordinary change.

“It reminds us that patriotism is no longer passive admiration but active participation.”

She expressed confidence that Nigeria must rise again, “not by miracles, but by meticulous leadership, courageous citizens, and uncompromising values.”

