Pastor Tobi Adegboyega undergoes surgery after cancer diagnosis

By Precious Osadebe

Controversial Nigerian-born pastor and founder of the now-defunct SPAC Nation, Tobi Adegboyega, has revealed that he is battling cancer.

In a viral pre-recorded sermon aired Thursday, Adegboyega shared details of his diagnosis and recent major surgery with members of his congregation, The Nxtion Family.

“I was diagnosed with cancer. Yes, you heard me right,” he said in the video message.

“I’ve been dealing with cancer for the past few months or even more. I just had a major surgery, that’s why I am not there today.”

Adegboyega, known for his flashy lifestyle and youth-focused ministry, described his recovery as a divine second chance.

“I have just fought the battle and I feel the verdict to continue to live was given to me by God for a new level, for a new stage,” he added.

Once a rising star in London’s evangelical scene, Adegboyega gained prominence through his unconventional ministry targeting troubled youths, often drawing media headlines for his opulent wardrobe, luxury cars, and close ties with celebrities.

However, his career has not been without controversy. In 2022, his church, SPAC Nation, was officially shut down by UK authorities following an investigation into allegations of financial mismanagement.

A UK court cited the church’s failure to properly account for £1.87 million in expenses as grounds for its dissolution.