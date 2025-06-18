Pastor Adefarasin granted bail as investigation continues

By Efe Onodjae

Senior Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock Church has been granted bail by the Lagos State Police Command, hours after voluntarily turning himself in for interrogation.

This was disclosed on the official X page of the command by the Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin.

According to Hundeyin, the item recovered from Adefarasin was not a firearm but a stun gun, which is classified as a prohibited anti-riot device.

The post read: “Pastor Paul Adefarasin, who turned himself in today at the Lagos State Police Command over a viral video where he was seen holding a gun-like object against another road user, was interrogated and he volunteered a cautionary statement to police investigators.

“What was recovered from him, the gun-like object seen in the viral video, is not a lethal weapon or firearm, but a stun gun, which is a prohibited anti-riot equipment.”

Hundeyin added that the pastor has been granted bail while investigations into the incident continue.