Panic as fire razes fuel station in Lagos

A fuel station at Obawole in Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government area, Lagos, was, yesterday razed by fire.

The fuel station is located at old Akute road, Obawole, Iju Ishaga Lagos.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed the incident.

According to Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service have arrived at the incident scene.

Reacting to a tweet, who called his attention to the incident, Gawat said: “Our people are on ground, seems the fire started from a building behind the filling station.”

Residents and motorists were seen in panic mode as they ran in different directions from the raging inferno.

According to eyewitness, the incident occured at 4pm, after a sudden blast rocked the facility, attracting passers-by and residents around K Farms Estate in the council area.

Residents alleged that the inferno started from the underground fuel tanks before spreading to other parts of the station, which prompted the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service to barricade the entrance to prevent human interference in the rescue operations.

Spokesperson for the Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, Shakiru Amodu, said the inferno was immediately curtailed from spreading to adjoining property.

As at press time, 6pm, emergency responders have put the incident under control as they cordoned off the area.

Also, it was gathered that a fire brokeout around the Victoria Island, VI, axis of the state with fire fire fighters battling to put out the fire

The fire gutted a building opposite the Silverbird Galleria along the Amodu Bello way in the state.

Fortunately, there was no loss of life in both incidents.

According to Amodu, the V.I incident occurred at about 17:22 and the emergency rescue team stormed the premises 22 minutes after, attributing the delay to traffic along the axis.

“We got the information that the building on 151 Amodu Bello Way, Victoria Island, opposite Silverbird Galleria, was on fire at about 17:22hrs.

“The team from Oniru was immediately deployed to the location to prevent the spread to adjoining buildings. The situation is now under control.”