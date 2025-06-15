“Our strength lies in synergy” – NSCDC mining commander declares after heroism award

Commander John Onoja Attah of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mining Marshals receives an award.

Commander John Onoja Attah of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mining Marshals says his recognition at the 2025 Silent Heroes Awards is a testament to the renewed drive within the Corps under the leadership of Commandant General Ahmed Abubakar Audi.

His words: “This recognition is not just personal; it is symbolic of the renewed energy within the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps under the visionary leadership of our Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni.

“I dedicate this honour to him for designing a security architecture that is yielding practical results, especially in the mining sector.”

He called for enhanced collaboration, intelligence sharing, and mutual respect among all security agencies, stressing that economic sabotage cannot be defeated in silos.

“The fight against illegal mining and other forms of economic sabotage requires a united front — one driven by trust, intelligence sharing, and mutual respect among all arms of our national security apparatus,” he said.

Attah added that Nigeria’s security architecture must expand to include local communities and development institutions.

“Let this moment serve as a clarion call to all stakeholders: the time has come to deepen synergy across sectors of national development, especially between security agencies, ministries, and local communities,” he said.

Commander Attah received the Security Heroism Award at the 2025 edition of the Silent Heroes Awards, held in Abuja on Saturday.

The event focused on the sacrifices of frontline officers and professionals whose work rarely makes headlines.

Attah’s recognition comes amid increased scrutiny of illegal mining activities across mineral-rich corridors in Nigeria, where he has led a sustained clampdown — earning both resistance and commendation.

The ceremony attracted top dignitaries from the security, political, and development sectors.

Among those in attendance were: Usman Ahmed Ododo; governor of Kogi (represented by retired commander Jerry Omodara), General Christopher Musa; chief of defence staff (represented by Rear Admiral E.O. Bankole) and Dr Kayode Egbetokun, inspector-general of police (represented by Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi).

Others are Chief Uche Nnaji, minister of innovation, science and technology (represented by Dr Matthew Adepoju, DG of NASRDA); Mr Tony Elumelu, banker and philanthropist and HRH Sir Simeon Ujah, Ejeh of Olamaboro.

Sonia Sunday Odita, project coordinator of the Silent Heroes Awards, said the initiative seeks to honour Nigerians who quietly drive progress in public service, governance, and humanitarian sectors.

She said: “These are Nigerians who, in their corners, defy danger, pressure, and anonymity to keep the wheels of our country turning — especially in security.

“The awards remind us that patriotism isn’t always loud; sometimes it is found in the daily consistency of those who choose integrity.”

Commander Attah was one of 40 honourees across sectors including governance, business, health, civil service, and national security.

Notable recipients included Muhammadu Sanusi II; Emir of Kano, Dr Daniel Olukoya; general overseer MFM, Senator Bala Mohammed; governor of Bauchi; Hon Benjamin Kalu; deputy speaker, House of Representatives, Dr Bello Matawalle; minister of defence and Prince Arthur Eze, businessman.

Also awarded were Engr Abubakar Momoh; minister of Niger Delta affairs, Dr Adedolap Fasawe; FCT mandate secretary for health, Engr Abisoye Coker-Odusote; DG, National Identity Management Commission and Hajiya Zubaida Umar, DG, NEMA, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the honourees, Attah praised the organisers for a transparent selection process.

“This recognition speaks not just to my efforts but to the tireless dedication of countless officers in the line of duty,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to Commandant General Audi for repositioning the NSCDC, and to the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr Dele Alake, for their policy and political support.

Established in 2018, the Silent Heroes Awards celebrate Nigerians whose contributions often go unnoticed but are crucial to the country’s development.

Vanguard News