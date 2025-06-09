Osun State local govt debacle

The debacle surrounding the local government system in Osun State is another reflection of the challenges faced by the country’s governance framework. The local government secretariats have remained unoccupied since the February 22, 2025, local government elections in the state.

Governor Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke during the swearing-in of the elected officials asked them to stay away from the council secretariats to avoid clashes with the sacked APC council chairmen and councillors elected on October 15, 2022. The political crisis between the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, dates back to the twilight of former Governor of the State, Adegboyega Oyetola’s administration, which rushed to organise a local government election in October 2022 after he lost to Adeleke.

But the Federal High Court sitting in Oshogbo on November 30, 2022, a few days after the swearing-in of Governor Adeleke, nullified the election that brought in the APC local government chairmen and councillors and removed them from office. The state government appointed caretaker committees to run the councils. The sacked APC officials challenged the ruling and secured a favourable judgement from the Court of Appeal in Akure. Buoyed by the appellate court’s verdict, the APC chairmen and councillors returned to their council offices, asserting their legitimacy.

But the PDP stated that the election held in 2022 that brought in the sacked 30 local government chairmen and councillors was invalid, citing “violations” of the Constitution and the Electoral Act of 2022. The PDP argued the judgement delivered by Hon. Justice N. Ayo Emmanuel of the Osogbo Federal High Court was affirmed in the judgement in the ruling delivered on January 13, 2025, by the Court of Appeal in Akure.

But the APC countered that the Appeal Court ruling was for the reinstatement of the APC local government chairmen and councillors who, they claimed, had terms of office that were still valid, and so no local government election could be held during the pendency of their tenures. In defiance, Gov. Adeleke conducted a fresh round of local elections on February 22, 2025, in which only PDP candidates contested and were declared winners. The elected officials were subsequently sworn in but directed to withhold assumption of physical control of the council secretariats to avoid clashes.

This crisis is driven by politics of bitterness, self-entitlement and disregard for democracy and the rule of law. While Oyetola refuses to let go after losing his re-election, Adeleke seized an opportunity to govern the state without the inputs of the elected chairmen. Grassroots development suffers, including essential services such as education, healthcare, issuance of marriage certificates and others. We hope the Supreme Court will quickly intervene decisively, and do justice, ensuring the democratic choices of Osun people are respected. The crisis must end.