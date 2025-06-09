Osun residents protest poor road network, seeks Adeleke’s intervention

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Residents of Aratumi and twenty-four other communities in Osogbo, Osun State, on Monday, appealed to Governor Ademola Adeleke to look into the dilapidated condition of their roads.

The residents, who embarked on a peaceful protest in the Kelebe-Aratumi area of the community, came to their aid by constructing the road which links the 25 communities to the Atman area on the Osogbo-Ikirun express road.

The protesters, who bear placards with inscriptions such as “Our roads are in shambles”, “Kelebe-Aratumi is part of Osun State: We reject the Neglect”, “Governor Ademola Adeleke approve construction of our roads”, among others.

Addressing the newsmen, a community leader, Kehinde Olusegun, said the essence of the peaceful protest was to expose the plight of those living in the communities to those in government to come to their aid.

“We have gathered here today to appeal to the state Government for intervention of this road, the road leads to about 25 communities, from Kelebe along Iragbiji road to ATMAN in Kobo area along Osogbo-Ikirun road.

“For sometimes within the communities, we have made series of efforts to make some repairs, at least twice a year we use our resources for grading of the road, we are now appealing to state government to give us attention so that our road can be rehabilitated.

“We have written series of official letter to the government to call their attention on the road but they gave us excuse of paucity of fund but we believe that with the little resource, we can still benefit from the government.

“We have over 5,000 houses in these 25 communities, we have voting strength here. We have Aratumi, Araromi, Akogun, Okete Igbale, Asejere, Alagbede, Isundun among others in this area located in Olorunda local government area of Osun State.

“We have reached out to the lawmaker but it is promise upon promise. We use this opportunity to call on the Governor to please have pity on us and come to our aid”, he added.