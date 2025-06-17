Osun LG crisis: PDP, APC clash over plan to incite fresh violence

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO — THE All Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, yesterday, traded words over a plot to incite violence across the local government areas in the state.

While the APC tasked the Commissioner of Police, Umar Abba, to probe plot by members of the Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration to incite fresh violence across the local government councils in the state, the PDP described the allegation as a stock in trade of the opposition.

The APC, in the petition by its Legal Adviser, Adegoke Ogunsola, alleged that officials of the state government have concluded plans to hire thugs to unleash mayhem on political officials across the local government areas in the state.

The party said: “We wish to draw the attention of security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, Osun State Command, men and officers of Department of State Security and your good office to the incitement of violence and plans that are being hatched by some functionaries serving with the Osun State Government and the Chairman of the PDP to recruit armed thugs that will be deployed to attack the Local Government Councils’ political functionaries in Osun State.

“We, therefore, call on you to use your good offices to deploy all security tactics and strategies to ensure the safety of the political functionaries and their property in all Local Government Councils and Area Offices and members of the APCin Osun State and to forestall breach of public peace and break down of law and order in all the councils and Area Offices in Osun State.”

PDP counters APC

Describing APC’s petition as the sock in trade of the party, the PDP’s Director of Media and Information, Oladele Bamiji said the party is the harbinger of violence.

Bmiji said: “Perhaps they are afraid of their own shadow. They know that perhaps that is what they do when they were in government. The APC is the one relying on federal might, using the office of the IGP, the Attorney-General of the Federation to cause crisis. But Governor Adeleke has insisted that our people remain peaceful and wait for the legal outcome on the matter. He did not deploy my state machinery against anyone since the crisis broke out.”