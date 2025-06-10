Osun 2026: APC primary ‘ll be a friendly contest – Oyebamiji

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A leading All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant in Osun State, Mr Bola Oyebamiji has disclosed that the party’s governorship primary would be a friendly contest among the contenders.

Oyebamiji, the Managing Director, National Inland Waterways, NIWA, gave the assurance while speaking at a prayer session held at his hometown in Ikire at the weekend.

While noting that all the contenders who had shown interest for the governorship race so far are brothers of a formidable progressive family, he said the party primary election is a family affair that would be rancour-free.

He disclosed that the main opposition party in the state is prepared for the guber poll, a fact manifested in the impressive activities within the party overtime, adding that the progressive family is known for peace, integrity, unity, internal democracy, formidable mechanism and pro-masses democratic tenets and ideologies.

“As progressives, we are known for peace and harmony and our governorship primary is going to be a friendly match that we would be played with ease, unity, because just only one person is going to emerge and anyone that emerges, we are going to support him and subsequently will emerge victorious as Governor of Osun State”, Oyebamiji

Speaking on the essence of the annual prayer session, he said, “We believe strongly in the efficacy of prayer that is why we have been doing this and we will continue to do it for the stability of our community, town, state and country at large. We are happy to have people particularly Muslim Ummah across the world today for the prayer session and as we can see, the turnout is impressive. We are happy to see this congregation. We have prayed for our country, our state and our community and we firmly believe that Allah has answered our prayers.”