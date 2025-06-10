Osun 2026: APC leaders back Ogunbiyi for guber ticket

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have endorsed the governorship aspiration of the Chairman, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Akin Ogunbiyi, for the 2026 race in Osun State.

It would be recalled that Ogunbiyi declared his intention to contest for guber seat under the platform of APC over the weekend in his Ileoogbo hometown.

Subsequently, APC leaders in Iwo Federal Constituency, comprising Iwo/Ayedire/Ola-Oluwa local government areas, endorsed the aspirations of Ogunbiyi.

A communique jointly signed by the Asiwaju Gbadegesin Adedeji, leader of APC in Iwo Federal Constituency, ex-members of the House of Representatives, Barrister Femi Kehinde, Hon. George Jolaoye and Hon. Semiu Ayofe made available to newsmen.

The document titled ‘Yes Votes for Dr Akin Ogunbiyi’ read “Whereas, a general meeng of the polical stakeholders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the federal constituency of Ayedire/lwo/Olaoluwa was held at the residence of the party leader. Asiwaju (Barrister) Gbadegesin Adedeji in Iwo, where the issue of governorship aspiraon of Dr. Akinade Akanmu Ogunbiyi was extensively discussed.

“That the township of Iwo being the headquarters of the federal constuency has consented that Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi should forge ahead in his governorship aspirations, having formally declared his intention.”

“The meeting, having considered the need to present a common candidate from Iwo land that will represent the federal constuency for her development through the governorship aspiraon, hereby in a Yes vote supported the aspiraon of Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi.”