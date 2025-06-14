Osimhen causes stir at Lagos eatery with massive Amala request

Osimhen

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen made headlines off the pitch once again as he joined friends in Lagos to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

Reports suggest that the Nigerian international is currently focused on enjoying his holiday with friends and family in Lagos. In a recent outing, Osimhen was spotted at what appeared to be a local restaurant.

In a light-hearted moment that caught the attention of fans, Osimhen ordered 10 wraps of amala, requesting it be served with ewedu, gbegiri, and assorted meats.

In the video, he arrived casually dressed and in high spirits as he waited for his meal. Osimhen’s love for Nigerian cuisine is well-documented-he has previously revealed that amala is his favourite local dish.

“I eat a lot-eba to be precise. When I’m there, I eat okro. In Nigeria, I used to eat amala. That’s my favourite food,” he once shared.