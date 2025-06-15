Osimhen and Napoli’s meanness, by Patrick Omorodion

Patrick Omorodion

The Holy Bible in Colossians 3:21 warns fathers to avoid embittering or provoking children so they do not become discouraged.

There is also an African believe that a father who doesn’t want the progress of his child could be likened to a wizard. By inference, that is what Napoli club president, Aurelio de Laurentiis is doing, trying to hinder the progress of his player, Victor Osimhen who put in everything to ensure that Napoli rose again after 33 years.

If Osimhen didn’t put in everything he had playing for them, his performance wouldn’t have led to Napoli’s great moments in the 2022-2023 season.

No matter what transpired after that, it wasn’t enough for him to be treated like trash by the management, coach and even some Italian journalists.

Rather than encourage him, he was more or less vilified, and the new coach, Antonio Conte decided he would not be part of his plan for the 2024-2025 season.

Surprisingly, when Osimhen asked to leave the club, the president Aurelio de Laurentiis placed a staggering re- lease clause on his way.

With clubs shying away from contracting Osimhen, Lau- rentiis felt the staggering €75m could be paid by a Saudi club and therefore pushed for him to go to the oil rich Arab nation.

But that was never Osimhen’s dream. He believed he is still young enough to play for any top European club and so turned down the Saudi idea. Napoli wouldn’t back down on the release clause.

When it was getting to the close of the transfer window, they decided to off-load him on loan to Turkish side, Ga- latasaray some weeks after their 2024-2025 season had started.

Like a cow without a tail which God drives flies away from, favour followed Osimhen to Galatasaray and he shone brightly in the Turkish league where he is now a folk hero.

The loan deal with Galatasaray has expired and the fu- ture of Osimhen is unclear right now because Napoli is still insisting on the huge release clause. Aurelio de Lau- rentiis’ Napoli are now playing a dog in the manger role with the future of Osimhen.

The Edo-born player is currently holidaying in Nigeria and Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle wisely excused him from the team’s recent friendly matches to allow him time to sort out his future.

Unfortunately some Nigerians are erroneously blaming the situation with Osimhen not getting to tie down a con- tract with European clubs on his attitude.

Osimhen’s spat with officials is not connected to way- ward behaviours outside the pitch but with happenings concerning the game and how he should contribute to its success.

Those who blame his predicament on the spat he had with former Super Eagles coach, Finidi George, say it is why no European club wants him. That can’t be true.

Osimhen’s aggressive nature on the field of play either for club or country could be attributed to his hunger to always win, and I don’t think it is bad to have a winning mentality.

I think Aurelio de Laurentiis should stop being a slave driver and release Osimhen to go have a life of his own.

Only few days ago, a picture emerged of the Napoli president welcoming their new signing, Kevin de Bruyne who just left Manchester City after the expiration of his contract.

After adding De Bruyne to their squad, why is De Laurentiis still frustrating Osimhen from moving even after Conte said he doesn’t need him?

If Napoli causes Osimhen to miss out from getting a club of his choice this summer, there is every likelihood that he may decide to sit out his contract and not play for them until 2026 when he will become a free agent. The club will be the loser then.

There are reports which shows that Napoli have a history of being tight-fisted on players wanting to leave since Aurelio De Laurentiis bought the club in 2004, so the Super Eagles star and former African Footballer of the Year is not really the first to have a taste of his high handedness.

It is reported that when Edinson Cavani, an Uruguayan forward who joined Napoli in 2010 on an initial loan wanted to leave Napoli after he hit form, De Laurentiis rejected bids of up to €55 million from Manchester City and Chelsea before selling him to PSG a year later.

Another player is Ezequiel Lavezzi who joined Napoli in 2007 and attempted to leave the club in 2009 but his request was only granted in 2012 when he joined PSG. Premier League clubs Chelsea, Manchester City, and even Tottenham came but the Italians refused to sell. There was also the case of Coulibaly “ who spent eight seasons at Napoli after joining from Genk in 2014. He was one of the best defenders in the world for many years, which made him a target for top European clubs”.

According to Football Italia, De Laurentiis rejected Manchester United’s £95 million bid for him in 2018, and the Reds signed Harry Maguire instead. He was eventually sold to Chelsea for £34 million in 2022.

The list of players he frustrated includes Marek Hamsik, a Slovakian midfielder, Dries Mertens, a Belgian forward as well as Lorenzo Insigne who came through the ranks at Napoli and won two Coppa Italia in his 12 seasons in the first team.

It is reported that Gonzalo Higuain also suffered in his hands as he turned down Arsenal and Atletico Madrid which reportedly came for him on different occasions. He was eventually sold to rivals Juventus for €90 million immediately after winning the Serie A Golden Boot with a record 36 goals in the 2015/16 season.

So when will De Laurentiis let Osimhen go?