OSIEC condemns AGF, IGP’s ‘partisan’ involvement in Osun LG crisis

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, OSIEC, Mr Hassim Abioye, has condemned what he described as the “partisan and biased stance” of the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, and the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, in the ongoing local government administration crisis in Osun State.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday, Abioye accused both federal officials of lending the weight of their offices in support of the purportedly sacked officials.

According to him, we all must condemn the partisan and biased stance of the Attorney General of the Federation and the Inspector-General of Police who have lent their powers and authority to back the illegal act of the hijackers without any justification.

“These sacked officials have summoned the shameless boldness, even after losing gallantly in court on 13th June, 2025, to still go back to the local council offices forcefully, posing open threat and menace to the public, sharing bottles of alcoholic drinks in such a rude and crude manner, grandstanding in public properties. What for!”

He however, declared that the officials elected during the February 2025 local government election conducted by OSSIEC are the only legitimate political authorities in state Local Government councils.

His words, “as at today I make bold to say, without any equivocation, that the only legitimate political authority over Osun local council today are the products of February 2025 local government election conducted by this Commission which has never suffered any legal defect nor judicial nullification as against that of 2022 which has been nullified.

“We have notified the appropriate authorities, including the Osun State Ministry of Local Government, the Osun State Local Government Service Commission, the Central Bank of Nigeria, amongst others, of this sacrosanct position so as to be properly guided.

“I have gone this lane of voyage to prompt reasonable people; legal experts, lovers of democracy; and most especially critical stakeholders to rise to the occasion and in one loud voice condemn the act of brigandage, illegality and forceful takeover of our local council offices by the sacked officials.”