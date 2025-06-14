Oshiomhole vs Air Peace: Businesses need encouragement, not harassment, intimidation – Obi

By Vincent Ujumadu

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi has urged Nigerian elites and political leaders to give strong and deliberate support to Nigerian businesses, rather than unnecessary harassment and intimidation.

Obi’s advice came on the heels of altercations between Senator Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo State and officials of Air Peace at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, over flight delays.

The airline had earlier, through a statement, expressed strong condemnation of what it called a violent and disruptive behaviour exhibited by the Nigerian politician.

Oshiomhole allegedly arrived late at the airport, which made him miss his Air Peace scheduled flight, and he created a scene at the airport to express his anger.

Reacting to the incident on his X handle, Peter Obi said: “I just arrived in the UK this morning, on Air Peace from Lagos to London. I have now taken almost a dozen flights to or from London on this airline.

“I want to sincerely thank the management and staff of Air Peace for their professionalism, consistency, and competence on this route.

“I use this opportunity to appeal to Nigerian elites and political leaders to give strong and deliberate support to indigenous businesses.

“It is never easy to run any business in our difficult environment, let alone highly capital-intensive sectors like air and land transportation, especially given the challenges of competitiveness and rising operational costs.

“Nigerian businesses need our encouragement and patronage, not harassment or unnecessary intimidation.

“Supporting local businesses, particularly those that create massive employment, is critical for job creation, economic growth, and sustainable national development.”