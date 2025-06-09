Osanebi backs ‘Light Up Ndokwa’ protest, calls for peaceful action

Friday Osanebi

Former Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, has declared full support for the upcoming “Light Up Ndokwa” protest slated for Monday, June 16, 2025.

In a statement personally signed and released to the press in Asaba, Osanebi said the protest, which is aimed at drawing attention to the lack of electricity in Ndokwa communities, especially Kwale, is a necessary and timely call for justice.

“Dear Ndokwa Patriots, I have been inundated with calls regarding the planned protests against the non-electrification of Kwale and other towns in Ndokwa Nation. I am pleased to inform you that you have my total support,” Osanebi stated.

He described the situation as “disheartening,” emphasizing that despite Ndokwa’s contributions to the national economy, many of its towns remain in darkness, with no access to the national power grid.

“For years, Kwale, the economic center of Ndokwa Nation, has been disconnected from the national grid, forcing our people to rely on expensive alternatives to power their homes. This is unfair, and enough is enough,” he said.

Osanebi stressed that his support for the protest is rooted in genuine concern for the well-being of his people and not driven by politics.

“This is not a political move. Given that Delta is now a one-party state, I firmly believe that anyone who doesn’t support this outcry for power restoration to our towns is, in essence, anti-Ndokwa,” he declared.

He also warned against undermining the movement, noting that critics who fail to offer viable solutions are not acting in the best interest of the Ndokwa people.

Osanebi concluded by urging organizers to ensure the protest remains peaceful, lawful, and focused on its primary goal—compelling government action to provide electricity across Ndokwa communities.

“I urge the organizers to keep the protests peaceful, focused, and within the law. Ensure that the process isn’t hijacked and remains driven by the sole purpose of demanding government action to electrify our towns,” he said.