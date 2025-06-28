Onwordi commends Wike, Fubara over reconciliation says Fubara Should Join APC

The Traditional Prime Minister Onishe of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom, Senior Special Assistant on Youth Mobilisation Chief James Endurance Onwordi , has made a fervent appeal to the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, to consider joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the Onishe, this move would be instrumental in sustaining the peace that has been achieved in Rivers State, particularly through the recent truce mediated by President Bola Tinubu between Governor Fubara and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Onishe commended both Governor Fubara and Minister Wike for their willingness to put aside their differences and embrace the peace initiative.

He expressed optimism that the peace between the two leaders will not only bring stability to Rivers State but also attract more development and investment to the region.

The Onishe praised President Tinubu for his efforts in brokering the peace deal, noting that the President’s leadership has been pivotal in preventing conflict and ensuring peace in Rivers State.

The Onishe further highlighted President Tinubu’s transformative leadership, stating that his initiatives are leading the country from a non-progressive to a progressive nation.

He expressed confidence that President Tinubu’s policies and programs will continue to yield positive results, and will emerge victorious in the 2027 elections.

Additionally, the Onishe dismissed the possibility of any coalition, including those involving Atiku Abubakar and Nasir El-Rufai, succeeding in removing President Tinubu from office.

He asserted that no coalition can unseat a leader who has the support of the people and is working tirelessly for the nation’s development.

He urged all stakeholders in the state to support the peace initiative and work towards the development and progress of Rivers State.