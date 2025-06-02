One killed as rival cultists clash during masquerade procession in Osun

Osun state map.

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO — A suspected cultist, identified as Kazeem, was reportedly killed on Sunday evening following a clash between rival cult groups escorting a masquerade in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The incident occurred around 7:00 p.m. in the Oke-Ola area when members of the Eiye confraternity, said to be led by one Tajudeen from Oke-Baale, accompanied a masquerade procession. Tensions escalated when a rival cult group joined the procession, leading to a violent confrontation.

An eyewitness, Ismail Bakare, recounted the chaos that ensued.

“It started with both groups hurling stones at each other. Suddenly, gunshots rang out and everyone fled. When the dust settled, Kazeem was found lying in a pool of blood, while the others had fled,” he told Vanguard.

Confirming the incident, the Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, said officers from the anti-cultism unit were swiftly deployed to the scene to prevent further violence.

“Yes, the incident occurred. The hoodlums exploited the masquerade festival to carry out their criminal activities. Upon the arrival of our operatives, the armed individuals fled the scene. We have since launched a manhunt to apprehend those involved,” Ojelabi said.

The police assured the public that efforts are ongoing to restore calm and prevent a recurrence of such cult-related violence in the area.