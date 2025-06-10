Ondo guber: PDP’s Ajayi vows to appeal tribunal’s verdict

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2024 election in Ondo, Mr Agboola Ajayi, has vowed to appeal the judgement of the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tribunal on June 4 unanimously upheld the victory of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, describing the petitions against him as speculative.

Ajayi, in a statement on Tuesday in Akure, said that he and the PDP had undertaken a diligent review of the judgement and will appeal against it.

“Due cognisance and rapt attention have been accorded to the kernel on which the Hon. Justices based their findings and conclusion, which in our opinion did not accord proper analysis to details of the evidence and exhibits submitted to the tribunal while it sat.

“Thus, to say the very least, we feel disappointed that we didn’t get justice at that level, but we remain undeterred and undiscouraged in our search to ensure that justice is not only served in this matter but also that honesty begins to prevail in our election process.

“Therefore, we restate our conclusion to vitiate our rights and desires towards advancing our commitment to the legal process by appealing the judgement of the tribunal at the Court of Appeal,” Ajayi said.

While reiterating his commitment and that of his party to get justice, Ajayi said the country’s democracy would be a mere mockery and totally unworthy of celebration if electoral laws were not adhered to. (NAN)