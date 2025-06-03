Ondo Deputy Speaker resigns, majority leader steps aside

…Actions Taken to Balance Political Arrangements — Speaker

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Abayomi Akinruntan, has resigned from his position. Similarly, the Majority Leader, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, has stepped down.

Sources told Vanguard that the changes were made to reflect the unwritten political zoning arrangement in the state.

Akinruntan and the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, both hail from Ilaje Local Government Area, while the former Majority Leader, Ogunmolasuyi, is from Owo, the same local government as the Deputy Governor, Dr. Olayide Adelami.

In his resignation letter, Akinruntan cited the need to align with the conventional power-sharing practice as his reason for stepping down. Ogunmolasuyi did not provide any public reason for his resignation.

While Akinruntan was absent during the plenary, Ogunmolasuyi attended the sitting.

The Clerk of the House, Benjamin Jayeiola, read Akinruntan’s resignation letter, which stated:

“I hereby tender my resignation from the office of the Deputy Speaker effective from today, 2nd June, 2025. Recall that the House was inaugurated in June 2023, and I was unanimously elected as Deputy Speaker as stipulated in our standing order.

My resignation is borne out of the need to align with the conventional arrangement in power-sharing of elective positions in the state.

I want to appreciate all members and staff for their contributions and support.”

Following his resignation, Hon. Ololade Gbegude, representing Okitipupa Constituency 2, was nominated by Hon. Oluwatoyin Japheth (Akoko North-East) and seconded by Hon. Chris Ayebusiwa (Okitipupa Constituency 1). Gbegude was sworn in as the new Deputy Speaker and pledged to serve with diligence and commitment.

In other changes, Hon. Muritala Sulaiman (Akoko South-East) was appointed as the new Chief Whip, while Hon. Fabiyi Olatunji (Odigbo Constituency 1) was named Whip of the House.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, commended both former principal officers for their maturity and peaceful handling of the transition.

“Akinruntan has been a peaceful ally and has supported the House. I appreciate his maturity in ensuring a smooth transition,” Oladiji said.

He added, “The same goes for Hon. Ogunmolasuyi, who has been a stabilising force in the House and a dependable ally.”