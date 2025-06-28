Olu Jacobs honoured at TAFF 2025

…as organizers celebrate a decade of telling African story

By Benjamin Njoku

Ailing legendary actor Olu Jacobs, was among the professionals honoured with the African Film Legend Award at the just concluded 10th anniversary of the African Film Festival, TAFF, in Dallas, the United States.

The award was given to the octogenarian actor in recognition of his significant contributions to the growth of African cinema. The award was presented to him by renowned filmmakers including Emem Isong, Chisom Ozlee, Femi Brainard, and Rogers Ofime.

Patrick Djomaly was also honoured for his humanitarian work in the Democratic Republic of Congo, highlighting the festival’s commitment to recognizing those who serve their communities.

The event, held between June 18 and 20, at SMU Dallas Hall-a Texas Historic Landmark, showcased the remarkable growth of African filmmaking over the past decade.

Hosted by Nigerian comedian Edo Charles and Cameroonian film producer and humanitarian, Franco Bonghan, the event drew an impressive roll call of international filmmakers such as Alhagie Manka (Gambia); Billy Richardson (Ghana); Clarice Otieno (Kenya); Geoff Brown, producer of “Call me Shamsz”(USA); Walta Busulwa, producer of “Masaka to Toronto” (Uganda); Kemi Adekomi, producer of “Unleashed” (Nigeria); Fevan Solomon, producer of “Stories I’ve told the Stars” (Ethiopia); Phateka Malahleha, producer of “The Mission Middle” (South Africa); Jzayla Hughey, producer of “Detangling the Stigma” (New Zealand) and Jasmine Frink, producer of “Four Blocks: The Last Black Pearl” (USA), among other practitioners representing the global African diaspora.

The red carpet was hosted by Cameroonian filmmaker, Samson Tarh and Nigerian actress Nkem Mbamalu, while the evening featured special performances that celebrated African culture. Chief Ben Amushie delivered a stirring African poetry performance, while Naomi Achu – the Queen of Bamenda, provided musical entertainment that captivated the audience.

The Mayor of Dallas Eric L. Johnson, welcomed festival attendees to the city of Dallas, and praised TAFF for establishing itself as the most prestigious platform for African cinema in the diaspora.

Founder and Director, Engr. Kelechi Eke (Ichie Ihemba), reflected on the journey that began over a decade ago with an ambitious dream: to create the biggest African Film Festival in the diaspora, complete with a prestigious award platform to reward excellence.

In his speech, Ihemba said “Some said it wouldn’t be possible. But I smiled with focus and stayed on course by God’s Grace.” The festival’s impact extends far beyond the awards ceremony itself. Over the years, many quality films that premiered at TAFF have gone on to represent their respective countries at the Academy Awards in the International Film Category, demonstrating the festival’s role as a launching pad for African cinema on the global stage.

Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, in his letter of official recognition of TAFF noted that yhe African Film Festival has become a staple in Texas that aspires filmmakers of African descent, encourages the art of storytelling, and teaches African culture through motion pictures.

“For 10 years, it has given filmmakers interested in African Art and stories an international platform, provided mentorship programs, and played an intricate role in encouraging global diversity and inclusion through film,” he added.

Also, in her congratulatory message to TAFF, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, commended Kelechi Eke on celebrating 10 remarkable years of cultural leadership. She continued: “Uplifting and preserving cultural heritage is no easy feat. It is evident that Kelechi leads TAFF with both passion and a purpose-driven, community-focused mindset. I thank you for your selflessness and commitment to the work of elevating African stories on the global stage.”

As TAFF enters its second decade, Founder Ihemba’s message resonates with aspiring filmmakers and storytellers: “Never stop trusting God; keep believing in yourself; and don’t give up your dreams no matter the challenges.” The festival continues to serve as a vital platform for celebrating African stories and storytellers, fostering connections between the continent and its diaspora, and elevating African cinema on the world stage.