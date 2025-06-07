Okpebholo declares war on cultism, kidnapping in Edo

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

•10 buildings demolished, 5000 illegal arms retrieved

•Civil Society backs tough laws, but demands due process

•Group accuses police of indiscriminate arrests, detention of youths

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – EDO state had faced the challenge of cult related killings which claimed hundreds of lives and kidnapping which has assumed a frightening dimension as there are now internal collaborators with the criminal herdsmen. For the first time in many years, the state witnessed a Christmas without a cult war in 2024 as every December had become a regular period for rival cult groups to settle scores.

When Governor Okpebholo was sworn-in on November 12th 2024, he reportedly told a group in a meeting that he detests cultism and thuggery and vowed to go all out to tackle them. Many of the thugs belong to one cult group or the other. And to put a bite to this fight, the governor in January sent an executive bill to the Edo State House of Assembly, repealing the Edo State Secret Cult (Prohibition) Law of 2018 and replaced it with the a new Secret Cult and Similar Activities (Prohibition) Law of 2025 which introduced stiffer penalties for individuals involved in cut-related activities, their sponsors and those who harbour them.

Part of the law, particularly Section 12 prescribes death sentences for any cultist whose actions result in the death of another person. Also, if a cultist assaults, injures, or destroys property while engaging in cult activities, he or she faces 21 years imprisonment without an option of fine and the government would confiscate and demolish the property of the convicted person.

Legal analysts say this new law aligns with Nigeria’s Criminal and Penal Codes.

The law also prescribes various punishments for sponsors of cultists and those who harbour them.

In February, Okpebholo also signed a new Kidnapping Prohibition (Amendment) Law 2025 which prescribed death penalty for convicted kidnappers, confiscation and demolition of properties and severe penalties for accomplices. This new law was seen as a bold move to tighten the noose on kidnappers, their accomplices, and enablers. The law prescribes the death penalty for anyone who is directly involved in the act of kidnapping where a life is lost. In cases where victims survive the ordeal, a convicted kidnapper faces life imprisonment.

The law introduced a minimum sentence of 21 years for anyone who aids, abets, conspires, or attempts to commit the offence of kidnapping. It targeted those who provide shelter, hideouts, or logistical support to kidnappers. Such individuals, regardless of whether they directly participated in the crime, are liable to a minimum of 14 years imprisonment upon conviction.

Notably, the amendment also criminalizes the act of negotiating ransom. Any individual who receives, offers, or facilitates the exchange of ransom payments, whether a relative of the victim or otherwise, is now at risk of prosecution. The law aims to break the cycle of financial incentives that have fueled the persistence of the crime, making it less lucrative for perpetrators.

True to his resolve, the governor has carried out the demolition of not less then ten houses across the state that were being used for kidnapping and cult related activities including residences believed to be places for organ harvesting. Although the governor’s action has generated outcry in some quarters like the Neo Black Movement (NBM) of Africa whose headquarters, called ‘the Arena’ was brought down, the governor has vowed that there was no going on his decision to make the state uncomfortable for kidnappers and cultists.

CSOs back law, frown at demolition

A coalition of civil society groups called Edo Civil Society Organisations during the week organised a peaceful march in support of the governor’s fight against cultism and kidnapping but frowned at demolition of houses without court orders, an action they believed should be reviewed. They also accused the police of commercialisation of the anti-cultism war as they alleged that the police arrested many young innocent people in the name of cultism and ended up accusing some of murder in order to remand in custody.

Speaking at the Government House during the peaceful march, Coordinator General of the group, Omobude Agho said instead of demolishing the houses, they should be confiscated and gazetted for public use. In a letter signed by Agho and the Secretary General of the group, God’s Power Okumbor, they called on the government to prevail on the police to stop the indiscriminate arrests.

They said “We commend the government’s efforts to strengthen the security architecture and information gathering mechanisms, given the overwhelming challenges faced by the Nigeria Police and other security agencies. But we want to bring to your attention and condemn the commercialization of the anti-cultism law by the Nigeria police, Edo State Command.

“We have observed that some police officers have engaged in indiscriminate arrests and detentions of youths, often without sufficient evidence. This has led to hundreds of Edo youths languishing in prison custody, many of whom may not be the actual culprits. We therefore recommend that the Ministry of Justice, through the Department of State Prosecution, should screen all final investigation files related to cultism and kidnapping to determine their suitability for court arraignment.”

On demolition of buildings, the statement said “Regarding the Edo State Secret Cult Prohibition Law,we note that the demolition of buildings used for cultism and kidnapping-related crimes should only be done after a court conviction. We urge the government therefore to establish the Special Courts Provided for in the law to deliver judgments within the shortest possible time,ensuring due process is followed instead of resorting to this jungle system at play now.

“We recommend that the affected property(s) can be sealed pending the determination of the court, and the property(s) instead of outright demolition can be converted and gazetted for public use. We reiterate our support for the fight against cultism and kidnapping but emphasizing on the importance of following due process in its entirety. We believe that this approach will ensure the success of the government’s efforts and avoid potential litigation and compensation claims which will incur more liabilities to the state to the detriment of scarce resources.”

Government responds

Responding to some of the issues raised by the group, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon Paul Ohonbamu said the governor would come up with a new security architecture to stop kidnapping in the state and insisted that the governor was right in ordering the demolition as prescribed by the law which says that such house can be demolished once it is confirmed that it was used for such purposes.

He said, “if you look at the law properly, there is a distinction between confirmation and conviction.

The law says upon confirmation that the person is linked to the offense accusing him of being a kidnapper or he is a cultist, then his property will be confiscated or demolished and upon conviction, then those sentences will come; either 21 years or 10 years as the case may be and if the offence results into death, then the sentence will also be death. It is not the governor or the state that would confirm, the accused themselves would say, ‘yes, this is my property’, then when you go there, you see other deadly things like the one where they saw a woman’s body dismembered. We cannot wait in such a situation for the court to convict first, because the law says, upon confirmation, the person will first confess to the offense.

On how to stop kidnapping and ensure the security of all, he said the government of Governor Monday Okoebholo was overhauling the local vigilante known as Edo State Security Corps to be capable of checking kidnapping and cultism in the state.

Ohonbamu said the overhauling was being handled by very senior retired military officers in the state as he said Okpebholo was committed to tackling the twin challenges of kidnapping and cultism to ensure that potential investors in the state were not scared away.

According to him, “On the issue of herdsmen, it is part of the training they are going through now, under those retired military officers. Once these ones are out, you will see a brand new Edo State Security Corps which is to check kidnapping because they will be stationed at the point of entry.

The governor has also bought 100 brand new hilux vans for the police and other security operatives as well as 1000 power bikes for people to comb the forests. About 5000 illegal arms were also retrieved from people. He has really put things in place to ensure there is adequate security in the state.

“The police need to also wake up and put on the confident badge of sovereignty to say, this is the Nigerian Police Force, and we must stop what is happening, especially when you have a governor that is ready to support their operations”.