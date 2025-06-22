Oko-Oba abattoir to remain shut until environmental standards are met — Lagos Government

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

— Unsanitary practices, blocked drains, and inhumane animal handling cited as reasons for indefinite closure

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — The Lagos State Government has maintained that the Oko-Oba Abattoir in Agege will remain closed until operators comply fully with environmental regulations and hygienic standards. This comes four days after the facility was shut down due to gross violations including unsanitary activities, mismanagement of animal waste, and unhygienic handling of meat products.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made the clarification during a live TV programme on Sunday in Lagos. He emphasized that the closure was necessary for public safety and environmental preservation.

“The abattoir will remain shut until the operators comply with the minimum standards of operating a decent facility. What we found there was heart-wrenching,” Wahab stated.

He revealed that despite prior warnings, the operators continued to engage in practices such as dumping animal waste into public drains and forcing livestock out of pens, creating public health and infrastructure hazards.

“Animals are pushed out of the pens while humans sleep inside. The stench is unbearable, and it’s destroying public infrastructure. Many residents have vacated their homes because of the pollution,” Wahab said.

The Commissioner dismissed attempts to politicize the closure, warning that blackmail or religious sentiment would not reverse the decision.

“We’ve been engaging them for years. We even sponsored visits abroad to see how a modern abattoir operates, but they’ve refused to change. Now they’ve taken to slaughtering cows at a nearby abandoned gas station and on the streets,” he said.

He added that a mechanized system already exists at the abattoir but is barely utilized — only about 10% of the facility’s automated equipment is currently in use.

Wahab said enforcement teams have been deployed to prevent illegal slaughtering in the vicinity and warned that animal waste must be treated through proper effluent plants, not public drainage.

The Lagos State Government has met with the abattoir’s concessionaire (Harmony) and the operators’ leader (Galadima), reiterating that proper waste disposal and improved hygiene must be non-negotiable.

“What they are doing must stop. There must be a culture shift. If we manage our environment well, we spend less on healthcare. It’s cause and effect,” Wahab stressed.

On Flooding and Climate Change: Wahab also addressed recent flooding concerns, noting that Lagos, as a coastal city, is increasingly vulnerable to climate-related events such as sea level rise, excessive rainfall, and heatwaves.

“Flash floods occur in low-lying, reclaimed areas. Residents must be patient. We’ve cleared over 666,000 primary channels and 397 secondary collectors in two years,” he said.

He explained that over 1,141 contraventions have been removed to restore drainage paths, and emphasized the need to preserve wetlands in places like Iketu, Agbowa, and Magodo.

Wahab called on residents to support the government’s efforts by maintaining green spaces, avoiding illegal construction on drainage alignments, and taking ownership of their environment.

“Nature has warned us — rainfall, tidal surges, and heat are coming. Government will do its part, but residents must do theirs,” he concluded.

As at press time, meetings between government officials and abattoir representatives were ongoing to find a sustainable resolution. However, the Commissioner insisted that Oko-Oba Abattoir will remain closed until operators demonstrate full compliance with Lagos State’s environmental laws.