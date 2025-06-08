Ojude Oba Festival critical to local economy, global visibility – Gov. Abiodun

image credit: Carter Visuals

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has described cultural festivals like Ojude Oba as vital tools for stimulating the local economy and enhancing global recognition.

Speaking on Sunday at the 2025 edition of the Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu-Ode, Abiodun reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to promoting cultural heritage—not just for the Ijebu people but for the benefit of humanity at large.

“This celebration aligns seamlessly with our administration’s development philosophy, the Building Our Future Together agenda,” Abiodun said.

“Festivals like Ojude Oba are critical to our vision of promoting the local economy, attracting global visibility, and fortifying our cultural capital.

“Our cultural heritage is a powerful tool for national development.”

He described Ojude Oba as a symbol of communal harmony, where religion, tradition, and modernity coexisted under a shared identity.

According to the governor, the festival has evolved from a regional celebration into a living heritage that strengthens cultural roots and offers direction in a world marked by increasing social fragmentation.

“Ojude Oba is now a vibrant fulcrum of our culture—our pride, our values, and our continuity,” he said.

“This year’s theme, Celebrating Our Roots, Preserving Our Future, captures the very essence of this gathering.”

He noted the growing popularity of the festival among youth both at home and abroad, calling for deliberate efforts to accommodate its expanding influence.

“This festival has outgrown its current scope. We must take bold steps to scale it up,” Abiodun added.

The governor, who Highlighed the festival’s broader role, said Ojude Oba had become a dynamic platform for tourism, youth engagement, and entrepreneurship, and pledged his administration’s commitment to expanding its reach and socio-economic impact.

In a goodwill message, Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, represented by his Deputy, Mr Olayide Adelani, praised the festival for advancing tourism and local enterprise.

He described culture as “a dynamic vehicle that drives economic growth,” saying “Ojude Oba creates jobs, promotes peace, and attracts foreign investment.”

Also speaking, Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Hon. Hanatu Musa, highlighted Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity, which she said had endured through generations and gained international appreciation.

She disclosed that the Federal Government was working closely with state governments to harness the cultural uniqueness of each region for national development.

“Ogun holds a significant place in Nigeria’s history through its contributions from illustrious sons and daughters,” she said.

“It is time we fully explored what culture can offer our country.”

The minister expressed hope that Ojude Oba would continue to grow, eventually becoming a major attraction for foreign tourists.