Obi Cubana celebrates marital bliss

Billionaire business mogul, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, and his wife, Ebele, recently marked their 17th wedding anniversary. The prominent couple celebrated the milestone with a heartfelt tribute from Obi Cubana, who shared a compilation of their moments together over the years, reflecting on their enduring bond.

In a touching message, the wealthy businessman expressed profound gratitude to his wife, lauding her for the unwavering prayers, dedication, love and sacrifice.

“17 yrs of loving you… 17 years of living with you as my wife… 17 years of peace of mind, happiness and prosperity… “Thank you for the joy you bring, for the prayers you render…! Thank you for raising our boys as boys should be raised…! Thank you for loving me unconditionally…! Thank you for all the sacrifices you make for the family… I love you today and forever. Happy 17th wedding anniversary, forever to go my love…” Obi Cubana wrote.

Recall that last month, the Cubana Group head honcho publicly praised his wife after she earned a distinction in International Business Management from the University of Surrey. A video from her graduation ceremony captured Obi Cubana humorously warning his sons to strive for similar academic excellence, lest they face his disciplinary action.