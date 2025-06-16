NYCN condemns Benue killings, calls for youth-driven security framework

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has strongly condemned the recent killings in Benue State, calling for a comprehensive, youth-led security initiative to combat the rising tide of violence in communities across the country.

Last Thursday, suspected Fulani bandits attacked Yelwata town in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, reportedly killing scores of innocent civilians — including women and children — and burning several bodies in a gruesome assault that has shocked the nation.

In a statement titled “Beyond Outrage: A Youth-Driven Call to Secure Our Nation” and signed by its President, Amb. Solomon Adodo, the NYCN described the massacre as not just an assault on a village, but on Nigeria’s collective humanity and fragile peace.

“With heavy hearts and burning consciences, we condemn in the strongest terms the callous, senseless, and utterly inhumane killings in Benue State, where no fewer than 200 innocent Nigerians were butchered in cold blood,” the statement read.

The NYCN also referenced the ongoing violence in Plateau State, lamenting the recurring bloodshed that has claimed hundreds of lives and displaced thousands.

“These incidents — whether fueled by ethnic hatred, land disputes, terrorism, or criminal opportunism — must never be normalized. No Nigerian should go to bed in fear. No family should be forced to bury their loved ones simply for being at home, at work, or on their farms.”

While acknowledging that the Constitution assigns the responsibility of protecting lives and property to the government, NYCN emphasized that young people must move beyond passive condemnation and take an active role in community security.

“We must say it loudly and clearly — enough is enough. Nigerian youths, who make up 70% of the population, must now rise beyond outrage. Our numbers are not just a statistic — they are a force.”

The NYCN called for the formation of Youth Peace and Security Watch Committees in every local government area and ward across the country. The group also urged for responsible use of social media and the avoidance of hate speech to prevent further escalation of communal tensions.

In the same vein, the NYCN commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his responsive leadership, including his recent visit to Benue to condole with victims’ families. The Council also lauded the efforts of security agencies who continue to make sacrifices under difficult conditions.

“To those who thrive in chaos and benefit from bloodshed — to the financiers of terror and architects of division — be warned: the time of impunity is ending. A rejuvenated and re-energized youth generation is rising, committed to peace, unity, and justice.”

The Council concluded with a rallying call to all Nigerians to unite and secure the nation: “Let us chart a new path — not one soaked in tears, but one secured in trust. Let us move beyond outrage toward a Nigeria where peace is not a privilege, but a birthright. Toward regional resilience. Toward sustainable security. And toward a future where no community, however small or remote, is left behind.”