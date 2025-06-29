Nwifuru sets up panel to revive cement factory

Ebonyi Governor, Francis Nwifuru

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI—Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has inaugurated a 15-member committee to work towards the reactivation of the moribund Nigercem Cement factory in Nkalagu, as part of his administration’s industrialisation drive.

Governor Nwifuru, who announced the formation of the committee during a church service at the Government House Chapel, emphasized that reviving dead industries like Nigercem is a key component of his development agenda.

He charged the committee to work tirelessly to bring back the former pride of the Eastern Region and ensure the smooth resumption of operations at the factory.

Members of the committee include Mrs. Catherine Ogbu, Prof. Adline Idike, Iduma Igariwey, Associate Prof. Ben Odoh, Sunday Eze, and Senator Chris Nwankwo. Others are Senator Ken Eze, Senator Anthony Ani, Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi, Engr. Elias Mbam, Senator Sonni Ogbuoji, Roy Umahi, SAN, Senator Obinna Ogba, Senator Sylvanus Ngiji Ngele, and Ben Okah.

According to the governor, “The committee is to liaise with the core investor and shareholders to work out modalities for the immediate commencement of operations at the company, which has remained moribund for several decades. The committee has two weeks to provide a workable solution.”

He recalled that the reactivation of Nigercem was one of his campaign promises, especially when he visited Nkalagu, assuring the people that the factory would be revived within his first term in office.

Governor Nwifuru reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming Abakaliki into a modern metropolitan city, in line with the original master plan of the ancient Eastern city.

On infrastructure, industrialization, and urban renewal, the governor disclosed that a town hall meeting has been scheduled to engage stakeholders on the best approach to actualize his vision.

He also directed the Ministry of Capital City Development to ensure strict compliance with the city’s master plan by all property developers.

Furthermore, Governor Nwifuru announced that lands will be allocated at the Ezzangbo Industrial City to individuals who demonstrate the capacity and willingness to establish factories, urging indigenes of the state to return home and invest in order to boost Ebonyi’s internally generated revenue.