NPA averts fire disaster at Lagos port as vessels go up in flames

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Godwin Oritse

A major fire disaster was averted yesterday at the Lagos Port Complex (LPC) after a berthed vessel raised an alarm.

The Marine Division of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, promptly activated their emergency response systems, effectively preventing what could have escalated into a significant fire outbreak at the ports.

Fortunately, there was no loss of life but items worth millions of naira were destroyed in the process.

According to NPA’s twitter handle, the Fire Service Department immediately deployed it’s state-of-the-art fire fighting equipment in concert with the NPA Tugboats whose fire-fighting capability helped to combat the fire from the seaside whilst the NPA firefighters with the collaboration of the Terminal’s fire team, Dangote Fire Team and the Lagos State Fire Service Team contained it from the land side.

Also on ground to assist the NPA’s team

was prompt intervention of the men of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, in collaboration with men of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA who were able to contain the fire.

Confirming the incident, Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said, the ship was laden with cargo which included CNG trucks, wooden products, tyres and other highly combustible products which caught fire within section two of the cargo hold.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, “Preliminary investigations conducted by Emergency responders at the scene revealed that the fire was observed at the point of unloading.

“No life was lost and no injuries sustained by anyone as all seafarers on board have been accounted for.”

Meanwhile, the compartment of the affected ship was immediately shut totally to eliminate oxygen supply, while initial dampening down was conducted.

The fire was finally put out at about 5.pm and recovery operation concluded.

The immediate and remote cause of incident which reportedly occurred at about 4pm, could not be ascertained at press time.