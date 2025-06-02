North must support south west in 2027 to complete 8yrs in power – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna -Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna central zone at the 8th Senate, has said that the North appreciated the progress made so far under President Bola Tinubu, and urged the people to support the President in the 2027 elections.

Shehu Sani spoke in an interview with journalists in Kaduna on Monday, saying

“for those of us from this part (North) of the country, we appreciate the progress made so far by this present government and for those of them who had the opportunity to do better and they failed, we tell them that it is better they apologise for the wrong they have done to the people of the North. “

“And for the masses of the North, they should not allow themselves to be incited against a government that is doing far better than the one that came from their side, they should not be incited against the President who had supported our own for eight years in power. I have heard alot of comments and remarks that are linked to tribal sentiments,” he said.

“But let’s put it in a better perspective, the Northwest of the country had produced two Presidents since 1999. One was President Umar Musa Yar’Adua and the second was President Muhammadu Buhari. And in all these elections, the Southwest part of Nigeria had supported the North and never gave any serious challenge as long as the smooth running of President Buhari was concerned. So it is only logical that we allow the South to complete their eight years in power for the peace, unity and for the survival of our democracy. And even if there should be another presidential candidate from the opposition, that candidate should be from the south west because that is equity, justice and that is fairness.”

According to him,Nigeria is not just a country, but one that came from horrible and terrible experiences as a nation.

“And we ought to learn from our past experiences in order not to repeat the same experience. So I want to call on the people to caution the elements who had the opportunity to turn the North to a paradise but left it as a hell but today such elements are crying foul for no reason other than that they have been excluded from government.”

” So their grievances is about their own personal interests and not about the people, not about the North, not about the masses, not about insecurity and governance. However, everybody has the rights to voice out his opinions but it shouldn’t be done in such a way to burn down the country.”

“Under the last administration, all the security apparatus are of Northern extraction, they never stopped terrorism in the North, they never stopped banditry in Northwest, they never stopped killings in Benue State, in Plateau, and most part of North central States. We need to very factual about it. Most of the positions of authority and in NDA today, key positions are still held by Northerners, Ministry of foreign affairs is a Northerner from Bauchi State that is heading it, the same thing with ministry of health, minister of Defence and minister of State for defence are Northerners, Minister of Transport is still a Northerner that is in power, minister of environment is Northerner, minister of Agriculture and minister of State for Agriculture are all Northerners, a ministry has been created for Livestocks and is headed by a Northerner, minister of State for work is a Northerner, Chief of Defence Staff is a Northerner and for us in the Northern part of the country we are very much glad particularly the people from Kaduna State.”

“The insecurity in the North is not yet over. Bandits are still killing people, they are kidnapping people in Katsina State, they are still doing that in Zamfara State.There are major killing on the roads by bandits. But if we are going to compare it to where we are coming from, I think things are better. The Chief of Defence has relatively been able to bring peace to southern part of Kaduna which was neglected and abandoned when governor Nasir El-rufai was in power. We know Birnin Gwari road, it used to be road that is inaccessible because of banditry.

“Banditry happened every hour, not every day for eight years along Birnin Gwari road. Now people can travel day and night. When last did you hear attack since the attack on Kuriga school , when last did you hear attack on any school in the State. So for those of us when you compare the government headed by someone who came from our own part of the country and the government headed by someone who is not from our own part of the country, I think it is important for those of us from the North to appreciate the relative progress they have made.

“For those of us from Kaduna State, we are beneficiary of a medical center and federal university in southern Kaduna. There is increasing funding for road project from Kaduna to Abuja. We have seen many things that were brought in, and we only demand for more. But my message is also to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that more should be done in terms of addressing challenges in Northern part of Nigeria, and critics should be listened to and where there is lies, it should be responded to. And this country will be great if there is development in all parts of Nigeria,” he added.