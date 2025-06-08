Nollywood actresses reflect on career regrets, turning points

Mercy Johnson

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, has seen numerous talented actresses rise to fame. However, behind the glamour, many have faced personal and professional challenges that led to significant career decisions. Here, we explore some notable actresses who have openly discussed their career regrets and the pivotal moments that shaped their journeys.

Mercy Johnson-Okojie: Reevaluating early career choices

Mercy Johnson-Okojie, renowned for her dynamic roles in Nollywood, has expressed reservations about some of her earlier film choices. Reflecting on her past, she acknowledged that certain roles she accepted were misaligned with her current values and maturity. She stated, “My sense of maturity is better, my judgments are better. Some of the errors I made in the past are things that I wouldn’t do now.”

Uche Elendu: Navigating career interruptions

Uche Elendu’s promising career faced a hiatus due to marriage, which she later identified as a setback. After her break, she struggled to reclaim her position in the industry. She credited the film Ada Mbano for revitalizing her career, stating, “The movie that launched me back was ‘Ada Mbano’.”

Ibinabo Fiberesima: Overcoming personal turmoil

In 2009, Ibinabo Fiberesima faced legal challenges following a manslaughter charge due to a fatal car accident in 2006. The incident led to a five-year jail sentence in 2016, later appealed. This period marked a significant downturn in her career and personal life, serving as a cautionary tale about the consequences of personal decisions

Dakore Egbuson-Akande: Balancing family and tame

Dakore Egbuson-Akande took a break from acting after marrying Olumide Akande, son of a Nigerian billionaire. While she never publicly confirmed the reasons, it was speculated that familial expectations influenced her decision. Her hiatus affected her career momentum, illustrating the challenges actresses face in balancing personal life with professional aspirations

Cossy Orjiakor: Controversial roles and industry backlash

Cossy Orjiakor’s career faced significant hurdles after her role in Shattered Home, which drew criticism for its explicit content. She revealed that the backlash led to a ban from acting and the seizure of her movies. Reflecting on the experience, she expressed feelings of isolation and regret over the choices that led to her ostracization from the industry.

Ngozi Nwosu: Lessons from a Pioneering Career

Veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu, known for her role in the sitcom Fuji House of Commotion, has candidly discussed her career regrets. In an interview, she mentioned that if she had any regrets, they would pertain to aspects of her career she wished she had handled differently. Despite these reflections, she remains proud of her contributions to Nollywood and continues to inspire upcoming actors.

Shan George: Reflecting on a Failed Marriage

Shan George, a prominent figure in Nollywood, has openly discussed her failed marriage, attributing its end to incompatibility and personal growth. She stated, “It was destined to crash,” emphasizing that the experience, while painful, offered valuable life lessons.

Yewande Adekoya: Enduring Personal Struggles

Yewande Adekoya, a respected actress and filmmaker, experienced emotional abuse in her 14-year marriage, leading to its dissolution in 2022. The personal turmoil impacted her career, highlighting the intersection of personal well-being and professional life in the entertainment industry.

These narratives underscore the complexities Nollywood actresses face, balancing personal challenges with professional ambitions. Their stories serve as both cautionary tales and sources of inspiration, reflecting resilience and the pursuit of growth amidst adversity.