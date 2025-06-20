Nobody’ll look at me and say there’s no hope for Rivers, Wike declares

Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike on Friday praised his supporters their unwavering belief in his ideals, saying he is only as strong as his support base.

Declaring that nobody would see him and declare Rivers a hopeless state, the former Rivers State governor assured Nigerians, particularly FCT residents, of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to their safety and well-being.

The minister made the declaration during the commissioning of the newly constructed Arterial Road N5 (Obafemi Awolowo Way) from Life Camp Junction to Ring Road III (RR3) which was performed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Senator George Akume on behalf of the president.

He said; “I can assure everybody particularly Abuja residents that the kind of development you will see under President Bola Tinubu’s administration would be such that at the end of the day you would attest to the fact that indeed, there are people who mean well for this country.

“Mr President, let me just say this; I don’t think there is any politician who is so lucky like me that each time we are doing something in Abuja, all my friends from my state, from your state, from Abia to Enugu, Sokoto and Cross River, name them, they all come.

“Let me, with your kind permission, thank the people of Rivers State and then all Nigerians. Those of you who are here, please take a bow before Mr President. Mr President, these guys are worthy of commendation. They have done very well and I say God Almighty will bless them and continue to strengthen them. It is not easy. You see, ‘a man is strong, a man is strong’, it is because of the people surrounding him. If I had come out alone, nobody would reckon with me. They would look at me and say, forget him, there is no hope. I don’t think anybody will look at me and say that there is no hope for Rivers State. I don’t see that person and that is the truth of the matter”.

Noting that the road was flagged off in October last year, the minister expressed hope that Phase 2 of the project which would link to the airport would also be commissioned before the end of the year.

“It was awarded by the Federal Executive Council FEC in September last year and flagged off in October. The award is in two phases. Today, we are commissioning the first phase and I believe by the grace of God, the Phase 2 will be commissioned before the end of the year”, he said.

Wike revealed that he has initiated discussions with villagers on the route with a view to constructing the road and linking it to the airport.

Commissioning the road, Akume said the arterial road N5 represents what can be achieved when vision meets action.

“It reflects on our commitment to deliver a modern infrastructure that improves the daily lives of our people.

“This road, named after a man of vision, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, now carries the legacy of forward-thinking leadership into the future of our capital city.

“I sincerely commend the FCT Minister, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, the entire FCT administration, and the residents and stakeholders who have been integral to this project. Your support and cooperation have ensured seamless connectivity of vehicular and pedestrian traffic. I also congratulate the FCT administration for keying into our vision of developing the nation’s capital to a level comparable to that of the world’s top capital cities.

“With the commissioning of this road, traffic circulation around the averting districts of Dape, Gwarinpa 1, Kado, Karsana, Idu and Mbora will greatly ease. While further decongesting traffic gridlock around the life camp junction and adjoining neighbourhood. To Abuja residents and indeed all Nigerians, this is your road. Own it, use it wisely, protect it and celebrate it”, he urged.