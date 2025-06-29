No sacrifice too great for Rivers — Fubara

Siminalayi Fubara

Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers says no sacrifice or concession is too great for the peace and stability of the state.



A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Nelson Chukwu, on Sunday, said that Fubara made the statement while addressing his supporters during a meeting in Port Harcourt.



The governor stated that the peace deal recently brokered between him, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and members of the House of Assembly was in the best interest of the state.



Fubara acknowledged the pivotal role Wike played in his emergence as governor and expressed his willingness to make concessions for the sake of peace.



Similarly, the governor commended President Bola Tinubu for his intervention in the peace and reconciliation efforts.



He noted the anxiety and disappointment felt by many people following the peace deal but insisted that difficult times call for tough decisions and concessions.



Fubara, however, said that every step taken, including the recent reconciliation between him and Wike, was done with their collective interest in mind.



According to him, consultations were held with key stakeholders and trusted allies within his political family at every stage.



Fubara noted that the new political realities might be painful for some people temporarily, especially those who stood firmly with him through the turbulence, but said the larger goal remains the peace and stability of the state.



Fubara decried the impact of the political crisis on governance in the state, noting that several development projects had suffered delays.



He expressed optimism that with the reconciliation achieved, the pace of project implementation would be accelerated.

Vanguard News