NNPC warns public against fraudsters posing as company representatives

ABUJA — The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has issued a strong warning to the public to beware of fraudulent individuals and organizations falsely claiming to represent the company in a bid to extort money under false pretenses.

In a public notice signed by Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd., posted on it official Facebook handle, the company alerted both local and international stakeholders—particularly foreign investors and business entities—about a growing trend of scams involving impostors soliciting fees in exchange for meetings with NNPC board members, executives, and management personnel.

“These actions are unauthorized and illegal,” the statement read. “All legitimate engagements with NNPC Limited are conducted strictly through official channels or its designated business units.”

The company emphasized its commitment to transparency, integrity, and stakeholder protection, urging anyone approached by such fraudsters to report the incident to the relevant authorities without delay.

NNPC Ltd. also encouraged the public to verify any claims of business engagements directly through their official communication platforms. Enquiries can be directed to [email protected].

“Let’s work together to prevent scams. Stay alert and share this notice,” the statement concluded.