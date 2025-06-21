Nigeria’s first female fighter pilot, Kafayat Sanni wins top awards in Ghana

Flt.-Lt. Kafayat Sanni, Nigeria’s first female fighter pilot, has once again made history at the prestigious Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC), Accra.

Sanni emerged as the Best Allied Student and winning the Best Assistant Commandant Paper award at GAFCSC.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on Saturday in Abuja.

Ejodame said the awards were presented on Friday, during the College graduation ceremony, attended by top military officials and dignitaries from across Africa.

He said that Sanni’s impressive records first made headlines in 2019 when she was decorated as the Nigerian Air Force’s (NAF) first female fighter pilot after completing her pilot training in the U.S.

“Since then, she has flown the Alpha Jet as well as undertaken training sorties on the Super Mushshak as a prolific instructor pilot, producing and mentoring younger pilots for the NAF.

“Her outstanding performance at GAFCSC not only symbolises personal excellence and resilience but also underscores Nigeria’s growing leadership in regional defence and commitment to gender inclusion in the armed forces.

“This remarkable achievement further reflects the Nigerian Air Force’s strategic investment in human capital development under the visionary leadership of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar,” he said.