Nigerian filmmaker Kayode Peters dies in Canada

Renowned Nigerian filmmaker, director, and actor Kayode Peters has died. He passed away in Toronto, Canada, on the morning of Saturday, June 28, 2025, after a prolonged illness.

The announcement was made by his family through a statement posted on his official Instagram page.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved, Kayode Peters Adewumi, who passed on peacefully this morning June 28, 2025 in Toronto, Canada,” the statement reads.

“KP braved, challenged and conquered a long time illness until his last breath this morning.

“KP, a cherished son, husband, father, brother, and friend, a gifted film maker, actor and producer whose work inspired many. Beyond his talent, it was his kindness, warmth, and generous spirit that truly defined him.

“He touched countless lives, both on and off the screen, and will be deeply missed.

“As we grieve this painful loss, we kindly ask for kindness and privacy while we take time to make arrangements for his funeral and to heal. Further details will be shared in due course.

“Thank you for your love, condolences, and continued support. — The Adewumi Family.”

Peters earned acclaim for his direction and production of stage plays and sitcoms. He rose to prominence in the early 2000s as the creator of the popular comedy series Flatmates. His contributions to projects like Extended Family further cemented his place as a leading figure in Nigeria’s modern theatre and television scene.