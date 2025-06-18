Nigeria to evacuate citizens from Iran-Israel conflict zone, calls for Peace

People search for survivors in a crater at the site of an Israeli strike at a UNWRA school housing displaced Palestinians at the Bureij camp for refugees in the central Gaza Strip on May 6, 2025. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)

By Favour Ulebor | Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced that it is finalizing emergency arrangements to evacuate Nigerian citizens stranded in Israel and Iran due to the escalating military conflict between the two nations.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday and signed by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government urged all affected Nigerians to immediately contact the nearest Nigerian Embassy or Mission for registration and to follow security directives.

The Ministry praised the dedication of Nigeria’s diplomatic missions in Tel Aviv and Tehran, acknowledging their efforts in reaching out to Nigerian communities during the ongoing crisis.

It also confirmed that the government is working in close coordination with international partners and local authorities to ensure a safe, timely, and secure evacuation process.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to global peace, the government called for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Israel and Iran. It urged all parties involved to embrace dialogue, respect international humanitarian law, and prioritize the protection of civilians.

The official statement reads in part: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that, following the escalation of the crisis between the State of Israel and the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Federal Government is finalizing arrangements for the emergency evacuation of stranded Nigerians in both countries.

“All affected Nigerian citizens are strongly advised to abide by necessary security protocols and contact the nearest Nigerian Embassy or Mission for registration and further instructions.

“The Ministry commends the efforts of our Missions in Tel Aviv and Tehran for their dedication and commitment to reaching out to the Nigerian community during these difficult times.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria remains committed to the safety and welfare of all its citizens, both at home and abroad, and is working closely with relevant international partners and local authorities to ensure the timely and secure evacuation of Nigerians in affected areas.

“In the same vein, the Government of Nigeria reiterates its call for the immediate cessation of hostilities and urges all parties involved to embrace dialogue, respect international humanitarian law, and prioritize the protection of civilians.

“Nigeria stands firm in its support for the peaceful resolution of conflicts and reaffirms its longstanding commitment to regional and global peace and stability.

“Further updates will be provided through official channels as evacuation efforts progress.”