Nigeria targets $2.3 trillion infrastructure gap through PPPs – ICRC DG

ICRC Director-General, Jobson Ewalefoh

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, ICRC, on Tuesday, restated the Federal Government’s resolve to close Nigeria’s infrastructure gap, estimated at over $2.3 trillion, through strategic Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).

Speaking at the ongoing 2025 Nigeria PPP Summit attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa Abuja, with the theme “Unlocking Nigeria’s Potential: The Role of PPPs in Delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda,” ICRC Director-General, Jobson Ewalefoh, described the event as a platform for national transformation.

Ewalefoh applauded President Bola Tinubu for repositioning infrastructure as a key driver of inclusive growth and for promoting PPPs as a governance model rooted in innovation, efficiency, and accountability.

Highlighting projects like the Highway Development and Management Initiative, the Egini Medical Infrastructure Scheme, and the Dasin Hausa Dam, the DG said Nigeria is laying the groundwork for sustainable, private-sector-led development.

He assured investors of Nigeria’s openness to business, adding that the ICRC is committed to ensuring that all PPP projects are legally compliant, economically viable, and socially impactful.

The DG also noted presidential reforms mandating full MDA compliance with PPP guidelines, commending Vice President Shettima and key development partners, including AfDB, NESG, Afreximbank, IFC, and Africa50.

The summit continues with technical sessions on de-risking, project financing, and institutional alignment.

Vanguard News