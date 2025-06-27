Nigeria committed to supporting Afreximbank through capitalisation, regulation – Edun

Wale Edun, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance.

The Nigerian Government has expressed commitment to supporting Afreximbank through capitalisation, regulation, and partnership, urging other member countries to do the same.



Mr Wale Edun, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy said this at the ongoing 32nd Afreximbank Annual Meetings 2025 in Abuja on Friday.



Edun said that Nigeria had adhered to all its treaty obligations, urging other states to do the same to make Afreximbank a strong, stable and impactful institution.



“Our generation must be remembered as builders of a united, prosperous Africa.



“The time is now. Let us be a bridge to the future, sharing wealth, fostering deeper cooperation, and promoting enduring peace.



“Together, let us deliver growth, let us deliver jobs, particularly based on investment by the private sector,” he said.



The minister stated that Afreximbank’s development financing to Nigeria had exceeded $ 50 billion.

According to him, Afreximbank has played a crucial role in Nigeria’s economic transformation.



He cited the opening of the African Trade Centre and the establishment of the African Medical Centre of Excellence in Abuja as examples.



Edun said that the bank had supported both the private sector and Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises.

He celebrated the legacy of Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, with recognition of his strategic leadership and dedication to Africa’s prosperity.



He stated that the bank’s leadership under Oramah had been instrumental in promoting African trade and economic integration through initiatives such as the Pan-African Payment System and the African Free Trade Area Adjustment System.



Others, he said, are the Transit Guarantee System and the Annual International Trade Fair.



“These are all key building blocks in making Africa able to trade amongst ourselves.



“This is his last AGM as President and leader of Afreximbank. We congratulate you and welcome you to this celebration of you and what you have achieved.”



The minister said that Nigeria was honoured to host the landmark event and welcomed all the guests, including Heads of State, Prime Ministers and business leaders from Africa, the Caribbean and beyond.



“We are at a pivotal moment in Africa’s history. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement provides a powerful platform to reimagine our continent’s future.



“This is more than just an annual meeting, more than just a gathering; it is a convergence of our shared dreams for a more prosperous, more integrated, and definitely a more internationally competitive Africa.



“We gather, not just as officials, but as custodians of a regional and a continental promise,” he said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AAM2025 had the theme “Building the Future in Decades of Resilience.”

Vanguard News