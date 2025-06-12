Nigeria, a country where looters are mistaken for leaders — Bishop Ikeakor

Nigerian Flag

NNEWI—The Bishop Diocese of Amichi, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Ephraim Ikeakor, yesterday described Nigeria as a country with looters the masses mistake for leaders, urging the masses not to expect much from them to affect their lives positively.

He also described Nigerian politicians as businessmen politicians without a single political ideology, who are only interested in retaining their positions to continue their alleged looting.

Speaking at the Immanuel Church Akwihedi, Nnewi South Local Government Area, Anambra State, during the Pre-Synod prress conference as part of activities to mark the Amichi Diocese 2025 Synod, Bishop Ikeakor also berated the politicians, who are defecting from one party to another, describing them as businessmen in politics whose only interest is to grab power to loot and escape punishment.

Visibly angry Bishop Ikeakor wondered why any reasonable person would be talking about defecting to and endorsing a party that has caused unimaginable pains for the massive in Nigeria, describing the politicians’ defection and subtle campaigns, when they have spent only two years of the four-year tenure, as “foolishness of politicians and lack of feeling for the suffering masses.”

According to Bishop Ikeakor, “We have businessmen in politics in Nigeria, we don’t have career politicians, we have politicians without political ideology in Nigeria. It is also unfortunate that we have looters whom we the masses mistake for political leaders in Nigeria.

“That is why you see them after spending just two years of their four-year tenure, are engaging in a subtle campaign of defection and endorsement of a failed administration and its political party. That is the deadly state of Nigerian politics.

“Campaigning now portends foolishness and lack of seriousness on our political leaders. It is taking the citizens for granted. It is foolishness and insensitivity of leadership to the suffering of the citizens. They are taking the citizens for granted, you just spent two years of a four-year tenure and you are talking about a second tenure.

“Nigeria under the present administration is directionless. As a person, I don’t know where we are heading and we have politicians who don’t care about the masses. I pray God will turn their hearts. I don’t know how God will judge the members of the National Assembly.

“Those people are the most callous Nigerians. We have a driver in this country, but we don’t know where he and members of the National Assembly are driving us.

“It is sad that someone has come on board and counting two years in office and yet you have not sat down to say where we are and you are now gathering your wicked cult to endorse you for 2027 when you have not finished the first half of your first tenure of office. Honestly, I don’t know if our politicians have a conscience.

“I do not know where we are going under the present administration, but the truth of the matter remains that if you expect something different from this administration, you will blame yourself because everybody knows how we voted in 2023 and whom we voted for.

“On the politicians moving into one party, you should not be surprised, if only you don’t understand Nigerian politics then you will be surprised. We don’t have career politicians, we have businessmen politicians.”

“Let me tell you one of the critical qualifications of a sound politician is ideology, can you tell me the political ideology of any political party or politician in Nigeria, they don’t have any ideology.

“Do you see the kind of jumping from one party to another you have in Nigeria, happening in America where there is a political ideology, you hardly see a Republican jumping into Democrat party, that is because they have an ideology that is different from each other, but in Nigeria where you don’t have any ideology you can be elected in one party today tomorrow you jump into another party.

There is no political ideology in Nigeria, what we have is people thinking of what to do to grab the next position and what to do to retain the seat of power they occupy so they can continue their looting and the corruption they are known for. So am not surprised about the defections and endorsements going on, we have looters whom we mistake for political leaders and you see how things are going in the country.

“If you are in one party and a Governor, immediately you finish your tenure and they have gathered every evidence of your looting, corruption, and embezzlement, once they move EFCC, against you, have you followed the trend of how the cases end, once they are closing in on you the only way to become innocent is to switch over to the other party because your sins are forgiven there.”