Niger State Govt raids illegal mining sites in Minna, discovers women and minors involved

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

The Niger State Ministry of Mineral Resources has intensified its efforts to clamp down on illegal mining activities in Minna, the state capital, as the harmful practice continues to threaten lives and degrade the environment despite repeated warnings.

A recent operation led by the Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Alhaji Garba Sabo Yahaya, accompanied by the Permanent Secretary and Directors of the ministry, uncovered several illegal mining sites across various parts of Minna. The areas visited include Tungan Goro (under the bridge by the riverbank behind the Army Barracks), Chanchaga (behind the Police Station), Angwan Kwakwa, and near the old bridge in the Federal Government College area of Tungan Goro.

At each location, the team observed a disturbing trend: women and underaged children, some of school age, were actively involved in illegal mining activities. On sighting the inspection team, many of the miners fled to avoid arrest. In response, security personnel accompanying the officials dispersed those present and confiscated their tools to prevent a return to the sites.

In Angwan Kwakwa, Chanchaga, it was discovered that extensive and unregulated digging by the illegal miners—mostly children—was causing significant land degradation. Residents expressed concern over the resulting structural damage, particularly to buildings along the riverbank, which has led some landowners to sell their properties and relocate for safety.

A resident, Malam Garba, noted that the illegal miners, many of whom are locals, typically operate in the late evening and even at midnight to evade detection. “We sometimes seize their tools,” he said, “but don’t know the right authority to report to, as the police often release them the next day.”

Speaking to journalists after the operation, Commissioner Yahaya condemned the activities of the illegal miners and vowed that the crackdown would continue. He emphasized that anyone caught would be prosecuted in line with the law.

“His Excellency, Governor Mohammed Umar Bago, has given a directive to eradicate all forms of illegal mining in and around Minna,” the Commissioner stated. “We are calling on community members, particularly youths, village heads, district heads, and ward leaders to collaborate with the government by reporting unauthorized mining activities.”

He added that the ministry is ready to assist genuine miners in acquiring legal mining titles and operating within the bounds of the law.