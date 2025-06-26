New Islamic year: Adeleke declares Friday public holiday

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

By Shina Abubakar

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has declared Friday, June 27, 2025, a public holiday in commemoration of Hijrah 1437 AH.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Rasheed Aderigbigbe, on Thursday stated that the public holiday was intended to allow Muslims to celebrate the day with their families.

Additionally, Governor Adeleke urged Muslims to draw inspiration from the Prophet’s migration as a call to strengthen their faith, promote peace, and uphold justice in all aspects of life.

In a Hijrah message issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, he described the Hijrah as a moment of deep reflection, spiritual renewal, and a powerful symbol of sacrifice, perseverance, and divine guidance.

“The Hijrah reminds us of the strength found in unity, the courage to stand for truth, and the grace of peaceful coexistence.

“Let us use this sacred moment to recommit ourselves to building a more inclusive, compassionate, and harmonious society where our diversity becomes our greatest strength.

“Let us use this spiritual occasion to reflect on the values of love, sacrifice, and mutual respect that the Hijrah embodies,” he added.

