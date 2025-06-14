NECO conducts common entrance exams for 64,000 candidates

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

A total of 64,000 participated in the 2025 National Common Entrance Examination, NCEE, conducted across the country on Saturday by the National Examinations Council, NECO.

The examination body, which disclosed this in Abuja yesterday, said Lagos topped all states of the federation with the highest number of candidates.

The candidates, mostly from Nigeria, Benin Republic, and Togo, respectively, are seeking admission into the nation’s 115 unity schools.

NECO Registrar, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, speaking during a monitoring tour embarked by the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, to some schools in Abuja, on Saturday, said Lagos State recorded the highest number of registered candidates with over 15,000, while the Republic of Togo had the lowest with 17 candidates.

He said, “We had about 109 candidates from Benin Republic and Togo combined, all Nigerian citizens residing there. This is a truly regional exercise that affirms the reach and reputation of our unity colleges.”

Wushishi noted that no challenges were reported during the conduct of the exam.

“Materials arrived on time, the exam started as scheduled, and so far, we’ve seen no issues. This smooth process gives us hope that upcoming senior secondary exams, both WAEC and NECO, will follow suit,” he stated.

He acknowledged the inclusion of children with special needs, assuring that accommodations like braille materials and support personnel were provided.

Speaking after monitoring the exercise at Model Secondary School, Maitama, and Government Secondary School, Tudun Wada, Abuja, the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, expressed satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the examination.

She said:“I’m very happy with the way the exams have been conducted. They started on time, students were orderly, and invigilators were present and active. We had 64,000 candidates, 30,000 male and 34,000 female, which shows a strong interest in our unity colleges,” she said.

The minister emphasized that the turnout reflects continued public trust in the unity school system.

“Nigerians are still eager to have their children in Federal Government Colleges. This turnout shows that parents still value the role of unity schools in national cohesion,” she added.

Also speaking, the Director of Senior Secondary Education at the Federal Ministry of Education, Binta Abdulkadir, said admissions into unity schools will be based on merit, state quota, and exigency.

Noting that children of civil servants largely registered for examination, she said that, “Final admissions will depend on the released results even as she said the agency remains committed to a fair and inclusive process.