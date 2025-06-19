NDLEA dismantles drug hotspots in Kano, arrests 17 suspects

By Bashir Bello, Kano

The Kano State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has dismantled several notorious drug joints in the state and arrested 17 suspects in a major operation targeting substance abuse and related crimes.

Confirming the development, the Command’s spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics Sadiq Muhammad, said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to rid communities of criminal hideouts that foster drug use and thuggery.

According to Muhammad, the raid targeted well-known hotspots in the Dorayi, Gwammanja, Zango, and Ja’en areas of Kano, where drug users and traffickers had operated with impunity.

“The NDLEA Kano Strategic Command has successfully executed a significant operation in these areas, leading to the arrest of 17 suspects and the recovery of various illicit substances,” he stated.

He explained that these joints served as breeding grounds for criminal activities, with many of the individuals engaging in substance abuse before committing acts of violence and other offenses.

“Drug abuse is a primary enabler of criminal activities in our society. By dismantling these hotspots, we are disrupting the cycle of violence and social disorder that stems from drug use,” Muhammad added.

He praised the leadership of the State Commander, CN AI Ahmad, for prioritizing public safety and intensifying the fight against drug trafficking and abuse.

The NDLEA called on residents to remain vigilant and to support ongoing efforts by sharing intelligence and reporting suspicious activity to security agencies.

“Our mission is not just to seize drugs and arrest offenders, but to build safer communities. With continued public cooperation, we can rid Kano of this menace,” Muhammad said.