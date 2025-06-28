NDLEA destroys 30 hectares of cannabis farm in C’River

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has destroyed 30 hectares of cannabis sativa, otherwise known as Indian hemp, in a plantation in a forest in the Odukpani local government area of Cross River.

The state Commander of the NDLEA, Mrs Rachel Umebuali, said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Calabar.

She said that some suspects were also arrested in connection with the destroyed plantation, expressing worries that the locals were protecting the drug merchants.

Umebuali said that 163.9 kg of cannabis sativa seed was recovered from the plantation.

She added that a total of 6,716.8 kg of illicit drugs were seized by the command between January and June.

Giving the breakdown of the figures, she said the NDLEA seized 2935 kg of cannabis sativa within the six months.

Others are 129.6 kg of methamphetamine, 82.7 kg of psychotropic substances, 33.3 litres of a cannabis mixture, 47.7 kg of cocaine, 32.3 kg of heroin, 69.7 kg of opioids and barbiturates, and 5 grams of ecstasy.

Umebuali said the command also arrested 191 persons within the same period.

“15 persons were convicted for various offences in the period under review,” she said.

According to her, what is worrisome in the findings is that most of these drug peddlers are not indigenes of the state.

“They come here and give money to the locals who protect them by not giving out information about their unholy activities.”

Umebuali said that the command, with the active support of the state first lady, Mrs Eyoanwan Otu, successfully concluded this year’s drug day, which has as its theme: “The Evidence is Clear: Invest In Prevention.”

“We have also continued to carry out various advocacy programmes in various institutions across the state, with the object of reducing the menace of drug abuse in the society.

“Between January and June this year, we carried out 191 sensitisation outings to schools, market places, churches, mosques, and non-governmental organisations, amongst others,” she said.

Umebuali said that the challenges of the command were underfunding and logistics. (NAN)