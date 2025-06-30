NDLEA central to Africa’s new drug control plan — AU Commission

…As Marwa Warns of Looming 40% Surge in Drug Use Across the Continent

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA – The African Union (AU) Commission has declared that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is pivotal to the formulation of a new continental action plan on drug control and crime prevention, citing Nigeria’s leading role in drug law enforcement in Africa.

This was made known during an assessment visit to NDLEA’s national headquarters in Abuja on Monday, June 30, 2025, by a three-member AU delegation. The team, led by Dr. Olubusayo Akinola, Head of Social Welfare, Drug Control, and Crime Prevention, included Dr. Abiola Olaleye, Senior Drug Epidemiology and Research Officer, and Prof. Johan Strijdom, Senior Drug Control Consultant.

The purpose of the visit was to evaluate the implementation of the current AU Plan of Action on Drug Control and Crime Prevention (2019–2025) and gather insights for shaping the upcoming 2026–2030 strategy.

Dr. Akinola said, “We are here to understand the status of implementation of this continental action plan. As we begin re-evaluating and preparing for the next cycle, it’s clear that NDLEA’s input is indispensable. NDLEA is at the forefront of law enforcement in Africa, and without its contributions, the new plan will not be complete.”

The AU team commended NDLEA for its sustained provision of critical, policy-relevant data that has helped shape continental drug policy. Their visit also aimed to assess national drug control efforts, identify operational gaps, and explore areas needing technical assistance, especially in capacity building, forensic science, and canine detection units.

In his remarks, NDLEA Chairman/CEO Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) emphasized the significance of the AU visit, describing it as a strategic engagement to strengthen evidence-based planning.

“We appreciate the AU’s commitment to grounding its plans in field realities through direct consultations with national counterparts. This ensures a more responsive and pragmatic approach,” Marwa said.

He warned of an impending drug crisis, noting that while global projections show a 10–11% increase in drug use prevalence, Africa is expected to see a staggering 40% rise.

“This disparity signals a looming crisis. The urgency for coordinated, accelerated action across the continent cannot be overstated. We commend the AU for its proactive leadership and reaffirm our commitment to advancing drug control efforts in Africa,” he added.