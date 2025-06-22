NDLEA arrests woman with cocaine en route to India for ‘Fibroid Surgery’, intercepts drugs concealed in dresses, hangers

…Seizes Over 1 Million Opioid Pills in Bauchi and Edo, Dismantles Drug Networks Nationwide

By Kingsley Omonobi

LAGOS — Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 43-year-old makeup artist, Adekoya Adebukonla Mary, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, for attempting to smuggle 2.20 kilograms of cocaine to India under the guise of traveling for fibroid surgery.

Spokesperson for the agency, Femi Babafemi, disclosed that Adekoya was arrested on Monday, June 16, 2025, after a surveillance operation based on credible intelligence. She was allowed to check in her luggage and was apprehended at the boarding gate of a Qatar Airways flight to India via Doha.

Upon inspection, officers discovered two large parcels of cocaine factory-fitted into the walls of her suitcase. Adekoya later confessed she was promised financial rewards and falsely claimed she was traveling for a medical procedure.

Further investigations linked the illicit shipment to a drug baron, Akeem Ayinde Adekanbi, said to be the owner of Rockford Hotel in the Sango area of Ogun State. He is currently at large.

In other operations, NDLEA officers from the Directorate of Operation and General Investigation (DOGI) intercepted 1.3kg of Loud, a potent strain of cannabis, concealed in sewn female dresses heading to Bahrain via courier. In a separate case, 850 grams of cocaine hidden in cloth hangers were intercepted en route to Australia.

In Bauchi State, NDLEA arrested Ibrahim Galadima (37) and Ibrahim Muhammed (28) on the Bauchi–Darazo road with over 1 million opioid pills, including tramadol, diazepam, and exol-5.

In Kaduna, Bishir Isyaku (38) was caught with 14.2kg of skunk and 198kg of rubber solution concealed in sacks of charcoal on June 17.

In the Federal Capital Territory, six suspects, including Murtala Adamu and Ahmed Ismai’l, were arrested in raids at Karu Abattoir and Torabora areas. 6.9kg of skunk and 59 grams of methamphetamine were recovered.

Along the Zaria-Kano road in Kano State, multiple suspects were arrested, including Umar Hamisu (19) and Dahiru Abdullahi (32) with 56.2kg of skunk, and Obiwuru Henry (27) with 23,720 capsules of tramadol and 1,400 ampoules of pentazocine.

In Kwara State, a 22-year-old polytechnic student, Olotin Nifemi, notorious for supplying drugs to students, was arrested in Ilorin with 1kg of skunk.

In Edo State, NDLEA operatives raided Ugbada camp in the Uzebba forest of Owan West LGA, destroying 4,226.11kg of skunk and arresting Albert Shamaki (33). Another raid in Emado community, Esan West LGA, led to the arrest of Esther Abumere (28) and the recovery of assorted drugs like Colorado, Loud, Molly, and opioids. In Igueben LGA, Eko Gift (38) was arrested with 1.143kg of skunk.

NDLEA continued its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) initiative with sensitisation programs in schools across Jigawa, Nasarawa, Kogi, Kano, Enugu, and a visit to the Ooni of Ife in Osun State, promoting public awareness and drug demand reduction.

NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd.), applauded the operatives from MMIA, DOGI, and various state commands for their dedication.

“These arrests and seizures reflect a balanced approach between supply suppression and demand reduction. I commend our officers for their professionalism and resilience,” he said.

Investigations are ongoing, and efforts continue to track drug syndicates and dismantle distribution networks nationwide.