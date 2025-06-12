NDDC@25: A new economy emerges with solar light project

NDDC

By Ofubara Douglass

As the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, celebrates 25 years of its establishment, one innovative project stands out like a neon sign in the night. The groundbreaking Light Up the Niger Delta project, undertaken by the Commission, has opened several new frontiers for growth and development.

The solar-powered streetlights have transformed the way people live and work in communities across the Niger Delta region. The impact of this initiative can be felt in economic and social activities in the region.

This transformation signposts significant progress in people’s lives in the hitherto neglected region, radiating far beyond the streets.

The light-up Niger Delta project is part of the NDDC’s measures to combat criminality, stimulate socio-economic activities, and promote peace in the region.

The campaign is particularly important, given the security concerns in Nigeria’s oil-rich region.( The positive impact of the “Light Up the Niger Delta” campaign is evident, as it has reduced criminal activity in various communities and enhanced commercial activities in the affected areas. According to the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku: “We decided to adopt the clean energy approach, which not only provides light but helps in the fight to mitigate the effects of climate change on our environment. I can assure you that the incidence of crime has reduced in most of these communities.” As climate change continues to impact communities worldwide, the need for innovative solutions to address the global challenge has become increasingly imperative. In the search for solutions, solar power is gaining traction as a potential silver bullet to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and save the environment.

Today, many organisations are investing in solar projects and reducing reliance on traditional energy sources. Solar power has inherent advantages, making it an attractive option for government and private sector organisations eager to reduce their carbon footprints.

In the past, issues around climate change used to sound distant and academic. Not anymore. It has become increasingly apparent to the human race that climate change is one of the most pressing challenges of our lifetime. The task, therefore, is to take measures to help curb the rising global temperature.

Experts say mitigating climate change entails “reducing the flow of heat-trapping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. This involves cutting greenhouse gases from the main sources such as power plants, factories, cars, and farms. Forests, oceans, and soil also absorb and store these gases and are an important part of the solution.”

Nigeria is not immune to this global phenomenon, which is evident in rising temperatures, intense rainfall producing large runoffs and flooding, rising sea levels, drought and desertification, land degradation, and more frequent extreme weather events.

Many organisations, including the NDDC, are already contributing in different ways to tackle the global problem. According to Dr Ogbuku: “Our target is to ensure that every community in the Niger Delta region is powered by solar, which is a renewable and cheap form of energy. Additionally, we will establish industrial clusters powered by solar energy, which will enhance the agricultural value chain.

Ogbuku noted that solar power had the dual benefit of providing needed projects for the people and building NDDC’s carbon credits, stating that the Commission expects to recover the carbon credits trapped in some of these projects.

Investing in solar energy is on point because it aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, objectives. Aligning these initiatives with the SDGs is crucial as they provide a comprehensive framework for sustainable development, including climate action.Several SDGs such as SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and SDG 13 (Climate Action), directly relate to climate change and renewable energy. By investing in solar energy and carbon credits, the NDDC will contribute to achieving these goals.

There is ample evidence that solar energy, as a renewable and sustainable power source, can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on fossil fuels.

Hence, NDDC’s investments in solar energy projects will contribute to mitigating climate change and promote clean and affordable energy.

The Commission’s contributions can take various forms. They could be small-scale installations in local communities or large-scale solar farms. These projects will provide electricity to communities, reduce carbon emissions, and create job opportunities for our teaming youths.

Several communities are already reaping the benefits of NDDC’s bold initiative.

In Bayelsa, solar-powered streetlights have become a source of relief and safety for residents of Yenagoa, the state capital. This new development has also provided respite to communities in the eight local government areas.

Unlike in the past, solar street lights were abandoned and became a relic of past administrations. That is not the case for the NDDC solar streetlights.

In recent years, the popular Etegwe/Tombia roundabout, Mbiama/Yenagoa road, Sanni Abacha express road, Azikoro/Ekeki area, and others have been illuminated for visitors to the state capital.

A resident, Emeka Ojuogu, commended the NDDC for the solar-powered light, stating, “Before now, some politicians described the state as a ‘forest’ capital because it is always dark due to poor epileptic power supply. But now, there seems to be no street without powered street lights.”

The people of Ayama in the Gbarain Kingdom of Bayelsa State have expressed gratitude to the NDDC management for considering their community in the award and completion of solar-powered streetlight projects.

They expressed delight that their community had been lit-up with solar-powered streetlights by the NDDC, thereby making it to be among several other communities in the region that had benefited from the commission’s ‘Operation Light Up Niger Delta Project.’

Speaking separately when the people rolled out the drums to celebrate the successful completion of the solar street light project, the paramount ruler of Ayama-Gbarain, Kawari Apina-Owei, his deputy, Jeremiah Selesai, and the Community Development Committee chairman, Geseye Apina-Owei, praised the Managing Director of NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku, and the management of the interventionist agency for the amenity.

Apina-Owei said: “Some relief came our way when the NDDC awarded the solar-powered street light to this community. This is the first time we have felt the impact of the leadership and management of the NDDC since its inception.

“We thank the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, and the Commission’s management for remembering our community, Ayama, in this solar-powered light project. Before now, we have been in total darkness, and so snakes and other dangerous reptiles were roaming at night.”

“Before the execution of this solar light project, we could not move freely at night because everywhere used to be dark once it was night. But now, we can move at any time of the night to our neighbouring Ogboloma and Okotiama communities.”

The community described Ogbuku as God-sent, who had brought happiness to their hearts as they could see clearly and move freely at night.

The residents testified: “Driving through Kaima, Odi and Opokuma was very refreshing. The lighting across the communities was spectacular and distinctive.

The street lights provided sufficient illumination to bolster our confidence as we drove at night. Students now use the street lights to read at night.”

Providing street lighting may not be all that is needed to develop the Niger Delta; however, it is an essential step in the right direction which must be applauded.

In Rivers State, many communities have witnessed a remarkable transformation. Neighbourhoods that used to be deserted after sundown now come alive at night, thanks to the NDDC solar-powered lights.

Francis Okoroafor, a shop owner in the Trans Amadi Industrial Area, recounts the new development: “Now I can walk home after work rather than hop into a cab. I am no longer scared of the dark route that Ordinance Road used to be. I have extended shop hours, exceeding my profit margin by more than 40 per cent.”

Michael Igoniwari, who owns a supermarket on Iwowari Street, echoes this sentiment, noting that the extended hours of illumination have redefined business dynamics. “Thanks to the solar street lights, people are out at night these days, and the streets are busier,” he affirms. The solar-powered radiance has not only dispelled the shadows but has also catalyzed economic growth, empowering local businesses and enhancing the overall quality of life.

The NDDC’s solar street lighting program responds to communities’ prevailing challenges with limited access to the main electrical grid. Existing government-installed streetlights are often dysfunctional due to system failures, power shortages, and the exorbitant cost of diesel for generators. Launched recently, the program aims to deploy tens of thousands of solar-powered street lights, transcending the boundaries of Port Harcourt to illuminate cities, towns, and villages across the Niger Delta.

The impact of the initiative extends beyond mere illumination; it addresses a fundamental issue plaguing more than 70 million people in the Niger Delta; the lack of dependable power supply. Solar-powered streetlights, with their low operational costs and straightforward installation, have emerged as a beacon of hope for communities grappling with power outages and unreliable electricity from the national grid.

The president of the Ijaw Youth Council, Jonathan Lokpobiri, emphasises the popularity of solar streetlights in areas that previously lacked any form of street lighting. He notes, “People are now going out after dark because they feel safer.” The lights enhance security and contribute to community and social cohesion.

Tammy Dagogo, who runs a barbing salon off Peter Odili Road, attests, “Now, even during outages, the solar lights keep the area lit.” This reliability fosters a newfound sense of security, enabling mothers like Belema Dappa to permit their children to play outside, even after dusk.

The Omerelu community in Ikwerre Local Government Area was jubilant following the inauguration of Solar-powered streetlights installed across the community’s villages by the NDDC.

In line with its project titled “Operation Light Up Niger Delta”, NDDC provided solar power to mitigate the once darkness-ridden Omopi-Omerelu community.

In appreciation, the Chairman of the Omerelu Council of Chiefs, Chief L. O. Didia, thanked the NDDC for bringing the project to the community.

The Rumuigbo community in the Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State was not left out in the jubilation.

The Rumuigbo Council of Chiefs and Elders chairman, Chief Kinikanwo Owhonda, expressed gratitude to the commission for always being there for the region’s people.

In Akwa Ibom State, the Niger Delta Youths Movement, NDYM, hailed the NDDC for initiating life-changing projects, such as the Light up Niger Delta initiative, which would provide jobs and boost the economic development of the region.

NDYM National President Prince Boboye Peretu hailed the Dr Samuel Ogbuku-led management of NDDC for the initiative.

Reports from different states have it that this ‘Light up the Niger Delta’ programme has stimulated economic growth, empowered local businesses, and serves as a beacon of hope in the nation’s quest for sustainable development.