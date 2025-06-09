NCDMB creating wealth for youths in N Delta

By Jimitota Onoyume

Nigerian Content Development Board, NCDMB , rolled out wealth creating opportunities for youths across the Niger Delta in the last one month with capacity building trainings on money spinning sectors in the oil and gas industry.

Participants at the just ended one week training on Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG , and related issues in the twin cities of Warri and Effurun , Delta state , expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity, stressing that they gained appreciable knowledge on LPG operations and the business angle.

While thanking NCDMB they also commended the resource persons drawn from Lakeshore integrated services for delivering justice to various aspects of the training.

Each of the fifty participants went home with a laptop to help them consolidate on the knowledge gained. They were also given participant certificates.

To ensure the participants were not distracted NCDMB gave them all expense paid accomodations in the hotel where the training held.

Some of them spoke to the Vanguard : “We are grateful for this training on LPG. The lecturers gave us all the technical knowledge we need to know on this. I am a graduate of the Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, the training provided me an additional knowledge on LPG . In the hotel we related like siblings as if we knew ourselves before now. It was all due to the commendable coordination. Thank you very much “, Omayekun Olayemi said.

” This five days intensive training has been a big gain for us , has built our confidence on issues in the oil and gas. Some of us have even started getting opportunities outside . For me the confidence matters a lot, I am happy I can say outside that I can do A and B . The talk on LPG, marketing, budgeting were amazing . The five days training was an enormous advantage for us. I say thank you. ” Iawumu Omajuwa added.

“I thank NCDMB for bringing us from all parts of the region for this training. As a local content board they are doing what they should, developing our capacity . Everybody learnt something new in the oil and gas. From our different group presentations you saw that we all learnt enough from the training.



We are going back home with a laptop each. We all need laptop in this age. God bless NCDMB. ” Gift said.

“We love you NCDMB for what you are doing. This training on LPG has been awesome. Asking groups during the training sessions to create proposal to make money from LPG was great. I didn’t know there are so many things the gas cylinders at home can do. “



Another participant said.

It would be recalled that NCDMB barely a week ago presented certificates to participants on a training on IFPSO in Warri for youths from states in the Niger Delta region.