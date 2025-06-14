National Hospital denies sacking doctors

The National Hospital, Abuja, has refuted claims made by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) that it terminated the appointments of three doctors, clarifying that no staff, including consultants, have been dismissed.

This follows a 14-day strike ultimatum issued by the Federal Capital Territory branch of the NMA on Friday.

The association demands the immediate reinstatement of three doctors allegedly let go after serving as casual staff for three years. The NMA warned of an indefinite strike by June 30, 2025, if their demands are not met.

In a response to media inquiries on Saturday, the hospital’s Head of Information and Protocol Management, Maijamaa Adamu, firmly denied the dismissal claims.

“We wish to state in categorical terms that the National Hospital does not even contemplate laying off any category of its staff, talk less of doctors/consultants whose services are of great value to the hospital and the nation in general,” Adamu stated.

He explained that the doctors in question were not formally employed but were engaged on a temporary, non-permanent basis known as locum — an arrangement typically lasting six months, renewable based on operational needs.

“Perhaps, the bone of contention is consultants that have completed their residency training in the National Hospital and have been engaged on temporary arrangement popularly called locum,” he said.

“This is purely an adhoc arrangement of the National Hospital, with a time frame of six months, renewable if conditions warrant, and does not in any way amount to employment, which the hospital management does not have such mandate,” he added.

Adamu emphasised that the Federal Government recently approved a recruitment drive for doctors and nurses, which the hospital is carrying out with oversight from relevant ministries and agencies.

He noted that when the hospital received approval for 83 permanent employment slots in late 2023, including 10 for consultants, all 10 positions were filled by existing locum consultants.

Adamu noted that for the avoidance of doubts, the official position is that, on completion of residency training, such consultants are free to take their exit and seek employment elsewhere in the absence of vacancy to absorb them in the hospital.

He further explained that locum doctors typically receive a six-month exit notice, in line with practices at other tertiary health institutions.

Continuing their engagement under the temporary arrangement, he said, is “an extra magnanimous policy of the management” based on operational convenience, not obligation.

“There is no formal commitment for absorption since that is beyond the powers of the hospital management,” the statement concluded.