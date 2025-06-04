Natasha disowns viral audio, denounces voice cloning, cyber impersonation

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central in the National Assembly, has strongly disassociated herself from a viral audio recording circulating on social media, which falsely attributes statements to her regarding key national figures.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 4, 2025, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan described the content of the audio as entirely fabricated, noting that the voice in the recording was not hers, but a cloned version generated to misrepresent her views and sow discord.

“My attention has been drawn to a video currently trending online purporting to feature me in a conversation with a journalist,” she stated.

“I categorically and unequivocally dissociate myself from the said video and audio recording. At no time did I grant such an interview or engage in such a conversation. The voice is not mine—it has clearly been cloned with malicious intent.”

According to the senator, this is not the first time her identity has been misused through digital manipulation. She referenced previous incidents involving doctored audio clips that falsely portrayed her in conversations with various public figures.

“This is part of a disturbing pattern. There have been similar recordings in the past, none of which were authentic,” she said.

She further alleged that unknown individuals may have accessed her communications to place fraudulent calls to prominent personalities using voice cloning technology.

Those who were reportedly contacted include Hon. Emmanuel Ekon, Dr. Tunji Alausa, Chief Allen Onyema, and Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye. She clarified that she had no involvement in those calls.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan described the trend as both criminal and dangerous, stressing the broader implications for privacy, public safety, and democratic discourse in Nigeria.

“This is an orchestrated attempt to manipulate public perception and silence legitimate voices in our democracy. It is not just mischievous—it is a serious threat to national cohesion and security.”

She called on the public to disregard the audio and confirmed that her legal and security teams are currently investigating the matter to identify those responsible.

“I remain firmly committed to truth, justice, and responsible democratic engagement. I urge Nigerians to be vigilant and resist the spread of disinformation, especially as technology continues to evolve.”