NANS rallies support for NNPCL leadership, warns internal, external saboteurs

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has expressed grave concern over what it called coordinated sabotage campaign targeted at the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, by some internal and external forces.

The association noted that the campaign of calumny is aimed at halting the transformational progress taking place within the organization.

The association stated this in a press release issued on Friday by the National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, and noted that the campaign would fail.

These elements—threatened by reform, transparency, and accountability—have resorted to spreading misinformation, scandalous fabrications, and calculated falsehoods in a desperate bid to derail the patriotic effort to reposition NNPC Ltd. into a corruption-free, performance-driven energy institution in line with the vision of President Bola Tinubu.

“As the umbrella body of over 40 million Nigerian students across the nation and beyond, NANS unequivocally declares its total support for the leadership of NNPC Ltd and the bold reforms of the Tinubu administration in the petroleum sector. The current transformation is not just timely—it is vital to securing the future of our economy and national sovereignty.

“Let it be known that the Nigerian students will not stand by while enemies of progress attempt to hijack our collective destiny. If those behind this campaign of calumny and vendetta do not immediately cease their actions and rethink their mission, NANS will mobilize in massive numbers across the country to resist them. We are prepared to take lawful, peaceful but firm action to defend the integrity of NNPC Ltd. and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This is corruption fighting back, and we, the students of Nigeria, refuse to be silent. We will confront sabotage with solidarity. We will match misinformation with truth. We will counter regression with resolve.

“We urge all patriotic Nigerians, progressive forces, and the media to rally behind this national effort to cleanse and restore dignity to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. The battle for a better Nigeria must not be lost to the agents of the past.”